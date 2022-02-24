 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Suspicious vehicle reported

Suspicious vehicle reported

The Scott County Sheriff's Office received reports Wednesday evening in rural Scott and Muscatine counties of a suspicious, dark color SUV going onto properties where they do not belong. People seeing any activity of this nature are asked to call 911.

