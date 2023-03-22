While the Muscatine Police Department is investigating a fraudulent shooting call Tuesday morning at Muscatine High School, it is likely the district was one of over 30 in Iowa that were “swatted.”

A news release from Muscatine Schools Superintendent Clint Christopher and Muscatine Police Chief Tony Kies said the school district was a victim of swatting. At about 8:25 a.m. the threat was called into the Muscatine Police Department from outside the state of Iowa. It reported a shooting at the high school and referenced a staff member who does not exist in the district. The Muscatine Police Department, Muscatine Fire Department and Muscatine County Sheriff’s deputies responded and swept the building. After confirming there was no credible threat, the school day resumed. Additional police presence remained at the school in an effort to ease safety concerns.

“While this is certainly a disruption to the day, we will do our best to resume school as normal at Muscatine High School,” Christopher said. “Should any students or staff need to speak with a counselor, please know it is OK.”

Mulberry Elementary was also temporarily locked down because of its proximity to the high school.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone who may have information about the incident is asked to call Sgt. Jeff DeVrieze at 563-263-9922, ext. 629.

The term “swatting” is used to describe intentionally false reports made by pranksters with the intent of drawing law enforcement to a certain area. Swatting calls have existed for years, but schools are usually not the target. Previously swatting was associated with online gaming in which players would dishonestly summon law enforcement to competitors’ homes as a prank.

On Tuesday, as many as 30 districts in Iowa received swatting calls, including Clinton, Muscatine, Cedar Rapids, North Liberty, Iowa City, Davenport, Cerro Gordo County, Story County and Polk County.

In a news conference, Stephan Bayens, the commissioner of the Iowa Department of Public Safety, said the calls are similar and the voice from the calls sounds like the same person, making it possible the same person made all the calls.

“At this time we don’t believe there are any active threats to any schools in Iowa,” he said. “This appears to be an orchestrated swatting incident that is making its way across the state.”

Colorado, Minnesota and Illinois have experienced similar calls in the past month. California, Michigan and Vermont have also previously reported a wave of swatting calls. Local, state and federal law enforcement are investigating the calls.

The swatting calls may be a larger national trend spread by the social media site TikTok. In October 2022, National Public Radio and Wired magazine traced dozens of school swatting calls to a TextNow user whose Internet signal came from a service owned by the Ethiopian government. NPR also found local investigations linking 80 calls to a single Ethiopian number.

During a scheduled news conference regarding safety, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds addressed the swatting calls, saying "It's what no governor, no parents or any superintendent or teachers wants to hear, and we're grateful, just so grateful, that's what it was."