Take care of your mental health during the pandemic

With many now spending much more time with their families or people that they live with, it may seem a bit claustrophobic at times. Still, it’s important to remember that members of the same household can help each other. “With many of us facing increased levels of stress due to adjustments with our daily living, we are more vulnerable for emotional health challenges.”

Lilly said family can help their loved ones notice any changes in their mood or behavior that may indicate certain issues or struggles. Family can also offer support when their loved ones need or decide to seek additional help.

“Many of us are going through the same challenges and feeling stress related to COVID 19. Connecting with others to process our thoughts and feelings related to these changes can be helpful," he said.

Some issues will need additional help.

“If we are trying self-care activities and still feeling anxious or depressed, it’s important to know that here are mental health resources proven to help address these concerns,” Lilly said, recommending telehealth groups that are currently being offered.

These groups serve all ages, and can address a range of emotions that may be related to the pandemic, as well as more personal or existing ones.