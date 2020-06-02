GRUBAUGH: Taking some time to remember Pride

There are much bigger issues going on right now, and I’m not sure many would disagree with me when I’ve said we’ve had a pretty rough first half of 2020. But, as these last few months have shown us, focusing on just the bad doesn’t help anyone, and happiness can still co-exist with caution and awareness. Residents have taken time to donate and volunteer in order to help those affected by the pandemic, and we’ve seen several local parades done by our schools to try and spread some cheer. Positivity and light can be found anywhere, even during the dark and unsure times.

As I’ve said before, we can’t pretend that everything is just fine, but we shouldn’t act like we aren’t allowed to have fun or to be happy — to be Proud — either. So, with all that being said, I want to acknowledge the LGBT community in Muscatine and beyond, and encourage them to take a break and take some time in the month to find a way to enjoy their Pride.