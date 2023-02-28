“You can’t help everyone, but you can try,” Muscatine Police Chief Brett Talkington said of his 35 years in the Muscatine Police Department.

Talkington proudly tells of being able to make a positive impact in several peoples’ lives. He remembers a woman whom he had to arrest for OWI, and hearing from her years later that she hadn’t drunk a drop since. He remembers helping a man whom he arrested, who was actually sent to prison, with a reference letter to Muscatine Community College. The man still keeps in touch and has never returned to prison and is now a family man in Davenport.

“If you can make a difference in a few people’s lives during your career and straighten them out and help them during their darkest times, that is what it is all about,” he said

As the hours wind down to his retirement from the department, Talkington remembers all the work he did to ensure that the department practices community policing. He often says that the department belongs to Muscatine and he is only one of the people working there. He believes everyone in the community should have some say as to how the department is run.

It was when he was playing fast-pitch softball in college that Talkington got the itch to become a police officer. Two people on his team were officers in Ames. As Talkington got to know them, he did a few ride-alongs.

“They weren’t dealing with the same thing every day,” Talkington said. “It wasn’t an office setting. Their office is their squad car. All the different people they dealt with and how they dealt with those people and the interaction was something I thought was cool and I thought I could make a difference at that point.”

Talkington graduated from the University of Northern Iowa in 1987 with degrees in criminology and sociology. He was hired by the Muscatine Police Department in 1988 and recalls his first day as “scary.”

“I started with a field training officer and did four months of intense training,” he said. “The scariest day on the job is your first day on your own.”

For his first call, Talkington was sent to a house on Houser Street. Because of a case of nerves from his first day alone in the squad car, he forgot where Houser Street was. He also forgot to look at the city map in the car with him. He wound up calling dispatch for directions.

As he progressed with the department, he learned on the job. He treated people with respect and, while doing his job, tried to give people a break when he could. Talkington first became a corporal in 1996 and lieutenant in 1998. He later became captain of patrol in 2010. He became chief in February 2011.

“My mom talked me into it,” he said. “Seriously, I didn’t know if that is what I wanted to do. There is a lot of stress being the police chief because you are the end all. She told me that I would never know if I had a chance to get it if I didn’t apply. I put my best foot forward and ended up being chosen.”

His biggest goal as chief was to continue community policing, which the department already had a strong grasp of. The program expanded into the schools and the businesses.

Talkington commented several years ago there was a lot of gang violence in Muscatine. He happily says bad situations, which previously were common, are now rare.

“I think we are much better off now than when I got here,” he said. “When I first arrived, Muscatine was a rough town. We dealt with a lot more. I don’t know if the culture changed with law enforcement or with people. I think the companies helped by hiring good people to work with these companies. I just thing we are in a better place than we were in 1988.”

He said the public’s view of law enforcement changed every few years. He hopes that feelings are changing to greater respect for police officers.

On Wednesday, March 1, Anthony Kies will officially begin his duties as the new Muscatine chief of police. Talkington is confident Kies will be a “good fit” and will continue to promote community policing. Talkington does not have any special plans for retirement yet, but did say he would remain in Muscatine. After a long vacation, he plans to see the next place where life will take him.

“It’s been a good ride and a good run, but 35 years in this profession is enough for me,” he said. “I’m ready to let someone else take over and run the department for a while.”