TanTara's Hawkeye Hauler drops off over $10,000 worth of food donations at Salvation Army

Vice President of TanTara David Riggan said that the program came together thanks to the efforts of Muscatine residents. “It’s just a resounding reminder of the great community that we live in and that we’re all in this together,” Riggan said, “Muscatine County’s not one to take for granted. The people here are pretty tight-knit, whether you notice it every day or not.”

In the first week, Bock said they collected well over $10,000 worth of food while Riggan believed that it was closer to $20,000. “If we’re not at $20,000, we’re knocking on the door of it,” he said. While the Salvation Army is still able to purchase from food banks, the donations from this event will help provide the SA’s pantry with food as they wait for their next orders from the food bank to arrive.

According to Riggan, their goal was to collect 60 days’ worth of food for the Salvation Army, and he believes that with one week left in the event to go, they have either already met that goal or are nearly there. “We’re pretty grateful for where we’re at right now,” he said, thanking all of the volunteers as well as their partners that have helped with this event so far, “Hopefully there’s not a need for this again. We’re going to finish up this week, and then we’ll put the Hawkeye Hauler away until November.”