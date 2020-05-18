TanTara's Hawkeye Hauler drops off over $10,000 worth of food donations at Salvation Army

MUSCATINE — While this Monday started off cloudy and a little cold and rainy, there were still smiles all around as the Hawkeye Hauler was unloaded.
At the Salvation Army, a whole army of volunteers from students to Krieger and TanTara employees to officers from Muscatine Police and the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office came to help bring food into the Salvation Army. “It’s overwhelming in a fantastic way,” said Salvation Army Lt. Greg Bock.
TanTara Transportation is well known for their efforts in Muscatine, helping with the "Freezing for Food" and "Two Weeks of Love" events in November. Because of the pandemic and the need that it has created in the community, TanTara decided to break out the Hawkeye Hauler early and do what they could to help.
“We’re very fortunate to have people like the Riggan family and the Krieger family,” Bock said, “This was their vision – they saw the need, and they knew how they wanted to help.” Like Freezing for Food, TanTara worked with Fareway, Hy-Vee and Krieger’s, which gave them space to park the truck. At Fareway and Hy-Vee, people bought pre-made bags of food to donate for $20. These bags contain staples such as spaghetti, box meals, cereal and more.
“To have this immediate need met right here and now helps a lot,” Bock said, “We don’t have to unpack (these bags) or do anything to them, they’re just ready to be distributed with everything people need in them.”
Vice President of TanTara David Riggan said that the program came together thanks to the efforts of Muscatine residents. “It’s just a resounding reminder of the great community that we live in and that we’re all in this together,” Riggan said, “Muscatine County’s not one to take for granted. The people here are pretty tight-knit, whether you notice it every day or not.”
In the first week, Bock said they collected well over $10,000 worth of food while Riggan believed that it was closer to $20,000. “If we’re not at $20,000, we’re knocking on the door of it,” he said. While the Salvation Army is still able to purchase from food banks, the donations from this event will help provide the SA’s pantry with food as they wait for their next orders from the food bank to arrive.
According to Riggan, their goal was to collect 60 days’ worth of food for the Salvation Army, and he believes that with one week left in the event to go, they have either already met that goal or are nearly there. “We’re pretty grateful for where we’re at right now,” he said, thanking all of the volunteers as well as their partners that have helped with this event so far, “Hopefully there’s not a need for this again. We’re going to finish up this week, and then we’ll put the Hawkeye Hauler away until November.”
“I think the first week of this event was a smashing success,” Bock added, “and I think that next week, now that people know about it, it’ll be a blowout success.
“It’s really something that brings communities together,” said Bock, “and it makes me feel good knowing that the people we serve literally have an army of people behind them to support them and give them a hand.”
The Hawkeye Hauler will be at the Muscatine Fareway Monday through Wednesday this week and then will be at Hy-Vee on 2nd Avenue until Friday.
