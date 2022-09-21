Tax vote pending to support ambulance service

WAPELLO - Sometime within the next 12 months, Louisa County residents will likely be asked if they wish to approve a new tax that will support ambulance services in the county.

A formal decision setting the stage for a vote, which would require a 60 percent majority, was not taken by the Louisa County Board of Supervisors during its regular weekly meeting Tuesday.

However, during a later work session of local ambulance, city and county officials with John Danos and Emily Hammond, Des Moines-based bond attorneys for Dorsey & Whitney LLP who attended the meeting by Zoom, the supervisors said the tax referendum was the best option.

“I’m on board for doing this,” supervisor Randy Griffin said, suggesting a special election might be needed because of the expected 18 months it could take to actually have revenue flowing.

“I agree with you,” supervisor chair Brad Quigley replied to Griffin’s suggestion.

Supervisor Chris Ball also indicated support.

While the possibility of implementing a tax had been raised in the past, the latest discussion was launched after city of Wapello officials reported the city-run Wapello Community Ambulance Service (WCAS) was being called outside the city limits on around 46 percent of its calls.

Wapello Mayor Shawn Maine raised that point on Tuesday, explaining the WCAS often has not been reimbursed for those responses. He said the most recent incident involved a 2 a.m. call to Mediapolis in Des Moines County to assist with a person who had fallen from a bed.

Maine said the lack of reimbursement for many of the calls means a larger share of the $400,000 cost to operate the WCAS is mostly being covered by Wapello taxpayers. He also pointed out the WCAS was only in the black last year by $4,000.

The city council recently agreed to tentatively spend around $255,000 on a new ambulance, Maine told the group, so if the city ultimately agrees to follow through with the purchase, other revenue will be needed.

Other ambulance service staff who attend Tuesday’s meeting acknowledged similar issues.

The supervisors indicated funds from the county’s share of America Rescue Plan (ARP) revenue might be earmarked for new ambulance units for all three of the county’s services, but agreed a permanent fix would still be needed.

They agreed to discuss the first step in scheduling a referendum, which would be declaring ambulances to be an essential service, at their next meeting. Once that step is taken, an advisory committee must be created to help guide the development of the referendum question and other referendum details.

In action during the regular board of supervisors meeting, the board approved a resolution for the voluntary annexation of about 30 acres of land west of Wapello into the city.

According to past discussions, the Wapello Development Corporation (WDC) is seeking the annexation, after purchasing the property earlier this year. Quigley, who is a member of the WDC, said the corporation eventually hopes to develop 50 building lots on the site.

In other action, the supervisors:

• Received regular department updates from conservation board director Katie Hammond, general assistance director Cyndi Mears and county engineer Adam Shutt;

• Signed a resolution on modifying several Farm to Market roads around Grandview;

• Approved a resolution abating some taxes related to the conservation board’s recent purchase of around 50 acres near Virginia Grove;

• Agreed to allow the Oct. 30 Trunk or Treat event to be held at the courthouse;

• Approved $250,440 in claims.