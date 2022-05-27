Team collects for Texas survivors

Players Griffin Koppe, left, Colby Sturgill, Noah Wolf, and Alex Davila from the Muskie 13U Purple baseball team help the families of the victims who won't get to play baseball, softball, soccer, who won't go to the swim meet or dance recital this summer.

The boys held a lemonade stand with the proceeds going to the Kindness Duck project for the families of the Uvalde, Texas victims. After about 30 minutes the boys had raised over $700 both from selling and on Venmo.

People who would like to donated can do so on Venmo at @lemonadekindnessduck