Teen pleads not guilty to attempted murder, robbery

WASHINGTON — A Columbus Junction teenager has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree robbery and attempted murder.

After the right to a speedy trial was waived, a jury trial for Jaden Zavier Miller, 17, was scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. June 14 in the Washington County Courthouse. A pretrial conference is scheduled for June 3. He remains in the Washington County jail in lieu of a $500,000 bond. Attempted murder and first-degree robbery are both Class B felonies punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

According to court records, Miller and Mya Eden Wright, 19, of Iowa City, were arrested on Jan. 28.

On Jan. 7, the Washington Police Department responded to the report of a shooting that occurred in the 600 block of West Adams Street. The victim of the shooting was identified as Kenneth R. James. James was reportedly shot while he was sitting in a car in the 600 block of Adams Street in Washington.

James reportedly told police that he had been “set up by Mya” and that the shooter was her boyfriend. During the investigation, Officers reported, Wright and Miller allegedly arranged to meet James for the purpose of a drug transaction, and they allegedly conspired with the intent to commit a robbery. The report claims Miller possessed a handgun and fired a single shot, striking James in the torso. The report said the two were identified by a witness and were found near the scene of the crime.

The investigation continues, and additional charges are possible.

Miller already is awaiting an April 5 trial in Washington County District Court on a charge of willful injury causing serious injury, in which he has pleaded not guilty. In that case, Miller is accused along with another person of beating and severely injuring a man at the McDonald’s restaurant on Oct. 2, 2021, at 200 W. Madison St. in Washington.

Prosecutors in that case had moved to change the conditions of Miller’s release after it was learned on Jan. 13 that he was not living at his reported address. Instead, Miller was found living in another person’s house in Washington. Additionally, two handguns were discovered inside the room where Miller was staying, according to Washington County District Court records.

When Miller was arrested, a judge had revoked a pretrial release, and a bench warrant had been issued a $20,000 bail. A jury trial, in that case, is set for April 5.

