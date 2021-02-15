Temperatures expected to rise to mid 30s by the end of the week

MUSCATINE — The subzero temperatures may be slowly moving out by the end of the week; however it may still be a while before Muscatine residents can expect any spring-like weather.

According to meteorologist Brian Pierce with the National Weather Service, temperatures could rise above freezing by the weekend.

“We still have the arctic outbreak going on, but the full pattern aloft is going to change this week, so we should start to slowly creep up," he said. "But we’re not looking for above freezing temperatures to happen until about Sunday at the earliest."

Looking at the latest two-week outlook, there is also a possibility of above normal temperatures from Feb. 22-28. This is due to the pattern aloft changing, Pierce said, with the flow coming from the east or east-west instead of the north or northwest.

“That will allow warmer air to move further north,” Pierce said. “With the flow pattern changing, we’re moving out of the deeper cold air and we’re just going to moderate temperatures.”

Though it may feel warmer, he doesn’t believe that the temperatures will get too far above normal.