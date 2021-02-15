Temperatures expected to rise to mid 30s by the end of the week

MUSCATINE — The subzero temperatures may be slowly moving out by the end of the week; however it may still be a while before Muscatine residents can expect any spring-like weather.
According to meteorologist Brian Pierce with the National Weather Service, temperatures could rise above freezing by the weekend.
“We still have the arctic outbreak going on, but the full pattern aloft is going to change this week, so we should start to slowly creep up," he said. "But we’re not looking for above freezing temperatures to happen until about Sunday at the earliest."
Looking at the latest two-week outlook, there is also a possibility of above normal temperatures from Feb. 22-28. This is due to the pattern aloft changing, Pierce said, with the flow coming from the east or east-west instead of the north or northwest.
“That will allow warmer air to move further north,” Pierce said. “With the flow pattern changing, we’re moving out of the deeper cold air and we’re just going to moderate temperatures.”
Though it may feel warmer, he doesn’t believe that the temperatures will get too far above normal.
“We’re more or less looking at temperatures potentially being right around normal, and we’ve been so cold now that if we actually get temperatures in the 30s, it’s going to feel pretty warm outside in comparison,” he said.
Pierce added that this warmth should also give some of the snow a chance to melt, and allow any salt or chemical that is administered to the roads and sidewalks to start activating.
As for March, it is still not currently known whether Muscatine could see warmer or colder temperatures in the coming month, since the official outlook for March has not been released yet. As such, any type of weather is possible.
“March can be a very interesting month, depending on how the weather pattern sets up," Pierce said. "It can be a very difficult month to figure out, because we’re transitioning from winter into spring, and then you start getting much larger fluctuations in temperatures."
As cold temperatures continue to stick around, people should keep winter safety for their families, homes and cars in mind.
Assistant Fire Chief Mike Hartman reminds people that stoves and space heaters are the biggest fire hazards in the winter. Keep stovetop areas clear and stay aware when cooking.
Space heaters should always be plugged in using a high-quality and properly fitting extension cord, and placed away from flammable items such as curtains.
Muscatine Power and Water advises letting cold water run or drip from home faucets at night in order to prevent reoccurring freezing. Kitchen and cabinet doors should also be kept open on extremely cold days in order to allow warm air to circulate around any exposed plumbing.