MUSCATINE - Just in time for the holidays (and holiday traffic), 8th street has now been reopened.
The work on 8th Street was started on March 21 as part of the West Hill Sanitary and Storm Sewer Project. Half a block of Chestnut Street, the 700 block of Pine Street and a portion of Fuller Street were also affected. But after eight months of work, 8th Street finally reopened on Nov. 27.
On Tuesday, Nov. 26, crews from the Department of Public Works as well as the prime contractor for this street’s repairs, KE Flatwork, began cleaning up the street in preparation for opening it the next day. KE Flatwork finished back-filling curbs and removing their equipment while the city street sweeper went to work on cleaning up remaining dirt and dust along the main line of 8th Street. City crews also worked to sweep the side streets where construction took place the best they could before Tuesday night’s rain moved in.
On Wednesday morning, the crews continued to work on getting all traffic control signs — including those indicating detours — and barricades removed during the work day. However while the street is now opened, drivers are advised to look out for the temporary pavement patch on West 8th Street near the intersection with Linn Street. This temporary pavement was installed to help make a smooth transition into the pavement restoration process during Phase 4C of the West Hill Sanitary and Storm Sewer Project.
Phase 4C of this project will pick up where Phase 4B left off, and will begin in March 2020. A public meeting focused on Phase 4C will be held before work begins in either late February or early March. Phase 4C will close 8th Street once again, this time from just west of Roscoe Avenue to just east of Broadway Street.
