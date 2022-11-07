 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Thanksgiving season begins

  • Updated
  • 0
turkey

With Halloween over, the people of Muscatine are turning their attention to the next big holiday coming later this month — Thanksgiving. The traditional holiday is observed with images of turkeys as well as pilgrims to commemorate the first Thanksgiving feast. 

 DAVID HOTLE

With Halloween over, the people of Muscatine are turning their attention to the next big holiday coming later this month — Thanksgiving. The traditional holiday is observed with images of turkeys as well as pilgrims to commemorate the first Thanksgiving feast. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

ISP cracks down on bus violations

ISP cracks down on bus violations

WAPELLO — Louisa-Muscatine School District transportation officials and the Iowa State Patrol (ISP) have launched a public awareness and enfor…

Muscatine may host RAGBRAI in 2023

Muscatine may host RAGBRAI in 2023

MUSCATINE — If the Muscatine City Council has its way, over 8,000 bicycle riders will roll into Muscatine next summer in honor of a local bicy…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News