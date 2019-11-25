MUSCATINE — For those residents traveling to family dinners by car, while they may not be stranded anywhere over the holidays, it could still a pretty wet and cold Thanksgiving.
According to the National Weather Service in the Quad-Cities, strong winds are likely in the next couple days, with winds in the Quad-Cities possibly reaching 50 mph and winds in Muscatine potentially getting as high as 44 mph.
“Winds will be picking up throughout the day Tuesday,” said Meteorologist David Cousins, “in general they’ll be about 10-20 mph Tuesday, and then they’ll pick up before sunrise Wednesday morning, and that’s where we’ll see the possibility for 40-50 mph winds.” Tuesday is also expected to bring plenty of rain.
According to Cousins, this high-wind weather is caused by a storm system that’s going to be coming out of the Rockies and into the plains on Tuesday. “That storm intensifies as it moves across the area, the winds will pick up with that storm.” This storm will also be the cause of the snow in Northeast Colorado and the peninsula of Michigan for anyone traveling to or from there.
The wind is expected to affect north-south traveling on highways and anywhere with a crosswind that’s in a westerly direction. Cousins didn’t believe the weather would be intense enough to shut down travel, however he did advise, “the bigger the car, the more impact the wind will have on it.”
Only Wednesday is expected to have these high winds, the rest of the Thanksgiving has the potential for several rounds of rain, a rain-snow mix, or even some snow around Sunday. “It all depends on the track of the second storm system for Friday through the weekend,” said Cousins, not yet having an in-depth prediction for the amount of precipitation expected this weekend though still calling it an active weather week. Widespread snow is also possible across northwest Iowa into central and southern Minnesota.
While not the coldest or snowiest Thanksgiving weekend ever, Cousins advised anyone traveling this week should make sure to plan ahead as well as check the road conditions and forecast before heading out.
