MUSCATINE — With a corn cob pipe and a button nose, Muscatine Parks and Recreation will bring back an old favorite to provide winter fun to Muscatine kids.
The Snow Pile Treasure Hunt will be from 1-2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Municipal Golf Course for kids up through the fifth grade. Children can hunt for and find hidden golf balls buried in the snow, which can be redeemed for prizes.
After all the golf balls have been found, the Snowman Building Contest will begin. This contest is open to people and families of all ages, who will race to gather materials to build the best snowman they can. Each participant will receive a prize.
Program Supervisor Kelsie Stafford said events may be canceled and replaced with other activities due to weather conditions, like the presence or absence of snow.
“We’re looking forward to seeing all the kids and families out there, and hopefully the weather cooperates with us,” Stafford said.
These are free events with no pre-registration required. For further information and questions, contact the Muscatine Parks and Rec Department at 563-263-0241.
