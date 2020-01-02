MUSCATINE — Muscatine’s longest serving mayor, Richard “Dick” O’Brien, died Wednesday.
“He rang in the New Year, and then he went out with a bang,” said Stephanie Romagnoli, finding a bit of light in bittersweet news. Romagnoli, who works in human resources for Muscatine, worked with O'Brien for 16 years.
O'Brien, 92, died at 12:05 a.m. Jan. 1, in Lutheran Living's hospice care.
He served as mayor from 1995 to 2011, and is remembered by city officials for being professional and friendly, with impeccable ethics and a good heart worn on his sleeve.
O’Brien was born and raised in Muscatine, graduating from Muscatine High School in 1944. He served in the U.S. Navy in World War II, then began a career in the automotive industry that took him to Des Moines, Colorado and Texas before he and his wife, Audrey, decided to return to his hometown.
Back home, his lifelong friend and former Muscatine Mayor Evelyn Schauland convinced him to give politics a try. O’Brien was elected to city council before making a run for mayor, winning for the first time in 1995. For the next seven terms, he was re-elected, sometimes unopposed, serving until 2011.
When he had announced he wouldn't seek a ninth term, O’Brien said “coming into work every morning was something I have looked forward to,” and hoped his successors enjoyed the job as much as he did, and listened to the Council and the people of Muscatine.
'Make decisions for the good of Muscatine'
“When he walked in the room, you knew he was the mayor,” said A.J. Johnson, former city manager for Muscatine.
“He was a terrific person to work with,” Romagnoli said. “He spent regular hours at City Hall, and was welcoming to anyone who wanted to come in and talk to him.”
O’Brien was cheerful and happy as he did his job, she said, and was a great supporter of city staff.
“I really believe he did his public service for all the right reasons," Romagnoli said. "I’m definitely going to miss him.”
During his time in office, O'Brien worked on riverfront re-development projects, storm and sanitary sewer projects, the Muscatine Aquatic Center, and beautification efforts. He introduced and supported local option sales tax, helped get federal funding for the Muscatine Municipal Airport terminal, and was Muscatine’s representative on the Bi-State Regional Commission, as well as a member of the Community Improvement Action Team.
“He had values to serve Muscatine ethically and correctly, and at the same time his heart was so soft, because he loved everybody,” said Dyann Roby, who served as 5th Ward alderman for four years while O'Brien was mayor and was a fellow parishioner at Zion Lutheran Church.
You have free articles remaining.
The late mayor taught her many things, but the idea of a nonpartisan city council has stuck with her.
“He taught me that you should have a council that communicated correctly and properly, and that made decisions for the good of the community of Muscatine," Roby said.
“He was everything that you thought a mayor should be, and he was the head cheerleader for the community,” said Johnson.
He worked well with the City Council and the local businesses, making him well respected and very trustworthy.
“I know he really enjoyed being at City Hall in the mornings, and he would connect so well with everybody," Johnson said. "There wasn’t anybody on staff that he didn’t know.”
O'Brien connected to residents through his “City Talk” radio show. During the on-air time, he spoke with residents who called in, talked about city interests and discussed issues with guests.
“His presence was reassuring to the public, I think,” Johnson said, “He was just always there and always available, whether your event had 10 people or 1,000 people. Dick was a super individual, and it really was an honor to work with him.”
After retiring from the mayor's office, O’Brien remained active in the community, and served as co-grand marshal for the 2015 Great River Days parade with former Mayor Evelyn Schauland.
Phillip Fitzgerald, who just recently ended his time on the City Council, considered O'Brien a great mayor and friend for the 16-18 years they worked together.
"He was passionate about the city of Muscatine, and he worked tirelessly trying to get projects completed," Fitzgerald said.
O'Brien never seemed to have an agenda to push, he said, he came into the job always thinking of what was best for the city.
"He was probably the best mayor this city has ever had."
Funeral service details have yet to be announced.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.