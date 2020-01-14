MUSCATINE - Monday Night’s school board meeting was filled with updates, with the two biggest conversations being on the Pathways program and the need for more Special Education teachers.
After a quick update from the MHS Student Council, Employee Recognition, and a short Citizen Speaks, the Board of Education moved onto Board Targets and Goals Report. In relation to the first of these goals, Gretchen Price came up to speak about the updates to the Pathways program.
“The initial directive for this project was to ensure the success of all of our students. One of the things we found (in our research) was that even though kids understand the need to become prepared and develop the skills needed in order to be successful, very few of them were achieving post-secondary education.”
Looking at the reasons why this was the case, they discovered that it all depended on what the school district thought was the issue and how they addressed it. However, one constant was the need to develop career exploration and multiple pathways for success. “So we sort of took that as an initiative,” Price said.
For the Career Pathways offered at Muscatine, they will reach from Grade 8 to Grade 16 (college), depending on how soon or how far the student wanted to take it. Students have the option to take college level classes while in high school either online or taught by a teacher for college credit, or they can take a Career Academy, which is focused more on moving towards an associate’s degree or a job.
“They have a desire or a love for that trade already, they maybe found that love while they were taking a class in high school and maybe they’ve already taken all the classes offered for it and they want to keep going in that field, and that’s where we come in alongside the high school and offer a Career Academy,” said Dr. Jeremy Pickard.
There will also be scholarships offered for the Muscatine Community College for students who complete 12 credits worth of college classes, allowing them to only pay half of the tuition for their first year at MCC. It is the hope that doing this will prompt students to complete a two year degree. “What we’re trying to do is make college accessible and affordable for all students,” Pickard said. Since the scholarship started four years ago, they have awarded $1.1 million in savings to area students.
The current Career Academies offered to students are agriculture, manufacturing, nursing, culinary arts and welding, with 34 students enrolled in them this year. However, they have since expanded into nine pathways with 24 different programs of study. They also hope make the academies more accessible to students as well as more streamlined, and include different types of pathways and options depending on what the student wants.
You have free articles remaining.
“I really think that this is the beginning of a real game changer for a lot of our kids, and a great opportunity for our students,” said Superintendent Jerry Riibe.
Following that, Becky Wichers, Director of Teaching and Learning, came up to discuss the shortage of Special Education teachers, specifically teachers for the Strat (or instructional strategist) 2 level endorsement. “This is the area that we’re having the most difficult time in filling open positions.”
Currently, the district needs six Strat 2 teachers and has needed these teachers for three years now. “We continue to have these positions posted, but we continuingly come up short.”
Wichers acknowledged that the work of Special Ed. Teachers, especially at the Strat 2 level, is difficult and demanding. As such, she suggested an incentive pay for them at the recommended price of $5000 per Strat 2 teacher per year. Should the board decide to do this, they would have to then have to look at the sustainability and effectiveness of using an incentive before deciding to continue it or offer it to other positions as well.
After hearing the proposal, the board went over their questions and concerns with this plan, wondering if they would have enough money to give the 26 current Strat 2 teachers an incentive pay for several years and if the $5000 would be enough to truly entice other teachers into applying for the Strat 2 position. It is not yet decided if the district will enact this plan.
SAlso during the meeting, Jessie Freers and Mary Wildermuth announced the completion of the new Rotary Club mural at Muskie Early Learning Center, which was painted by Chris Anderson over the entire month of December. Anderson said that it was “probably the best painting I ever did.” The mural was also a special project for the Rotary’s 100th anniversary.
“It was Rotary’s pleasure to give this mural to the Early Learning Center,” said Wildermuth.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.