The Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine gave out grants to local non-profits last weekend

“We’re sometimes turning requests around in 48 hours and getting dollars out because we know right now that the immediate needs are pressing, and we want to make sure those are taken care of,” Schafer said.

Both Bock and Dahlke expressed gratitude toward the Foundation and all those who have donated to the grant.

“When people give to the Foundation, they have to understand that it’s not just going to the Salvation Army, it’s going to the greater good,” Bock said, “The heart of Charla Schafer and her team are really working on our behalf to be able to provide these funds for us to help people with, so kudos to them.”

Dahlke said: “We have a great community, and it continues to prove how great it is. For all these partners — from funders to providers — to come together to put out a service to help us deal with the pandemic is truly a blessing.”

To make a donation toward the Community Continuity Grant, residents can donate online, mail a check to the Community Foundation office or drop off a donation at its office during business hours.

“We’re grateful for all the donors that have been making contribution, both individuals and businesses,” Schafer said, “We appreciate those who are thinking of others during this difficult time, and we will work with our partners to align the resources received to fill the identified gaps quickly and effectively.”

