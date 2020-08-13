The first Almost Friday Fest of 2020 set for August 27

MUSCATINE – After being postponed due to the current pandemic, the first Almost Friday Fest of 2020 is finally happening from 5 to 8 p.m., Thursday, August 27, at the Muscatine riverfront.
“I hope it goes as well as we think it can,” said Brenda Christensen, an organizer and member of Keep Muscatine Beautiful. “This is probably the one I’ve been the most nervous about yet, just because of the requirements that we’re going to want from attendees.”
Almost Friday Fest is a fun, family-friendly and free event that brings people downtown to enjoy live entertainment, food and drinks by the city’s beautiful riverfront.
When asked why she felt it was important to keep trying to have an Almost Friday Fest in 2020, Christensen noted how the event has always been great for the community.
“It seems like people have really enjoyed it, since each festival we had last year got bigger than the one before,” she said, “We thought maybe people just needed something to go out and do. Everybody’s a little tired of being stuck at home and not having anything to do, so we thing we can do it and stay within the recommendations of everyone out there and still be able to have a good time.”
There is no limit on guests, but groups of family or friends will be asked to gather and place their chairs in the 10x10 squares painted on the ground six feet apart, assuring social distancing within strangers.
“Some people might not be as close as they want to be, but that’s what we’re dealing with now,” Christensen said.
Food and drink will be available, and guests are asked to wear face coverings while ordering refreshments, and whenever they’re not inside their square.
There will not be kids activities at this Fest, nor golf carts. A van will be available to shuttle people to the site.
“The city donated the van,” Christensen explained, “It has similar entrances and exits to a MuscaBus and can get through the parking lots easier… We wanted to make sure we still provided an option for people who can’t walk that far or who don’t want to, it’s just not going to be golf carts. There might be a bit of a longer wait, but hopefully we can still get everybody that wants to use them there in a timely manner.”
As for entertainment, the 80s hair band After Shock will perform. “They are mine and Chris Boar’s favorite band, so we were excited that they were who we pre-booked for August,” Christensen said.
The event supports a cause. They hope to get the word out about a Keep Muscatine Beautiful project to add lighting to the Muscatine Riverfront.
“We are still trying to do some fundraising, which is super hard in these times,” she said, “So we thought we could put some donation jars out and people could give whatever they wanted to help us get to our goal of getting those lights paid for this year.” MUSCA Lighting and Muscatine Power and Water have both donated approximately $70,000 in lights, labor and installation.
After accounting for the $16,000 that the city of Muscatine plans to allocate from their fiscal year 2022 budget, the project still needs about $10,000. “It’s very attainable, and we just think that the event will be a great place for people to donate.”
Christensen said once the lights are up, she and Boar are going to help Keep Muscatine Beautiful with its riverfront amphitheater project. “We feel like we’ve got a little momentum going, and maybe we can make it happen by 2022.”
She hopes attendees are kind to one another and follow the recommendations and guidelines. “There’s a lot of different opinions out there about masks right now, and we just want everyone to get along,” Christensen said, “We don’t want there to be any confrontations between people with different opinions.”
