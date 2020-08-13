The first Almost Friday Fest of 2020 set for August 27

“Some people might not be as close as they want to be, but that’s what we’re dealing with now,” Christensen said.

Food and drink will be available, and guests are asked to wear face coverings while ordering refreshments, and whenever they’re not inside their square.

There will not be kids activities at this Fest, nor golf carts. A van will be available to shuttle people to the site.

“The city donated the van,” Christensen explained, “It has similar entrances and exits to a MuscaBus and can get through the parking lots easier… We wanted to make sure we still provided an option for people who can’t walk that far or who don’t want to, it’s just not going to be golf carts. There might be a bit of a longer wait, but hopefully we can still get everybody that wants to use them there in a timely manner.”

As for entertainment, the 80s hair band After Shock will perform. “They are mine and Chris Boar’s favorite band, so we were excited that they were who we pre-booked for August,” Christensen said.

The event supports a cause. They hope to get the word out about a Keep Muscatine Beautiful project to add lighting to the Muscatine Riverfront.