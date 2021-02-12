The first of Muscatine teachers and staff received their COVID-19 vaccine this weekend

“I knew that as soon as a vaccine was available, it was something that I wanted to get,” she said. After receiving it, Hanson said she didn’t feel any different than she had several minutes before getting it.

Other than a slightly sore arm, special education teacher Katie Miles also felt no side effects and was just as excited to receive her vaccine.

“I’m hoping that we can move past the pandemic soon," she said. "Some of my students have some sensory issues, which make it hard for them to wear a mask, and we have a lot of unique medical circumstances in my classroom, so this is really to help keep them protected.”

Miles added that after watching the news and hearing all sides, she was ultimately in favor of getting the vaccine. “I know it’s what's best for my family and my situation,” she said.

As for those who may still be unsure about the vaccine, Miles said she understood that it was a personal choice but still felt it was the fastest way to move past COVID-19 and return to normalcy.

Hanson shared similar views.

“I think everyone has to come to a decision that they’re ultimately comfortable with, and for me that meant that I wanted to be vaccinated,” she said, “I’m grateful that I’ve at least got one dose of the vaccine in before we head back to fully in-person classes, and I know a lot of my colleagues are looking forward to getting their first dose as well.”

