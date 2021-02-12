The first of Muscatine teachers and staff received their COVID-19 vaccine this weekend

MUSCATINE — The first of Muscatine’s teachers and school staff received their COVID-19 vaccines Friday.
The vaccine was distributed by Trinity Muscatine Public Health, with a vaccine clinic set up in the former Central Middle School’s gymnasium.
“It’s exciting to finally get to this point, and it’s exciting to be able to share with people that, over these next three weeks, we’ll really get the bulk of our staff covered,” Superintendent Clint Christopher said
The clinic will be set up every Friday and Saturday throughout February, allowing teachers and staff to use the weekend to recover from any possible side effects. Though the amount of vaccines may vary, 200 teachers and staff were vaccinated at Friday’s three-hour clinic.
It is not mandatory for school staff to get the vaccination, but Christopher assured that any staff member who wants the vaccine will get it. During the first week, the focus was on high-risk teachers and staff members, such as those 65 of older or who have medical conditions, as well as staff who work in high-risk positions.
After those staff members have received their vaccine, the clinic will be open to all Muscatine teachers and school staff from every building in the district. Then in March, around spring break, teachers will begin receiving their second vaccine.
Christopher said they didn’t want to do one building at a time to avoid multiple teachers from the same school out at the same time if there were side effects.
“Part of the issue of how well we do in-person teaching is our staffing levels, so this really helps that solidify that and alleviate a lot of concerns,” he said. He also commended public health for their efforts.
“(The process) is a well-oiled machine; it’s going very well,” Public Health Director Christy Roby Williams said. “Knowing what vaccines we’re going to get now from the state and having a cadence of when we’ll receive them will definitely help us in all these planning phases.”
Recently, Muscatine County Public Health finished vaccinating West Liberty school staff, and after Muscatine school staff have been vaccinated, they will vaccinate Wilton school staff.
“The school districts throughout Muscatine County are amazing to work with,” Williams continued, “They’re very accommodating and supportive, so we’re very thankful for those partnerships in making this happen.”
High school teacher Rachel Hanson was one of the teachers who received her vaccine Friday. She said she was impressed with how well the process flowed and how efficient and quick it was. Hanson added that she never really had any doubts as to whether or not she would get the vaccine.
“I knew that as soon as a vaccine was available, it was something that I wanted to get,” she said. After receiving it, Hanson said she didn’t feel any different than she had several minutes before getting it.
Other than a slightly sore arm, special education teacher Katie Miles also felt no side effects and was just as excited to receive her vaccine.
“I’m hoping that we can move past the pandemic soon," she said. "Some of my students have some sensory issues, which make it hard for them to wear a mask, and we have a lot of unique medical circumstances in my classroom, so this is really to help keep them protected.”
Miles added that after watching the news and hearing all sides, she was ultimately in favor of getting the vaccine. “I know it’s what's best for my family and my situation,” she said.
As for those who may still be unsure about the vaccine, Miles said she understood that it was a personal choice but still felt it was the fastest way to move past COVID-19 and return to normalcy.
Hanson shared similar views.
“I think everyone has to come to a decision that they’re ultimately comfortable with, and for me that meant that I wanted to be vaccinated,” she said, “I’m grateful that I’ve at least got one dose of the vaccine in before we head back to fully in-person classes, and I know a lot of my colleagues are looking forward to getting their first dose as well.”