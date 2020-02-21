The first of two public hearings for the 2020/21 city budget will be on March 5

MUSCATINE — At the City Council meeting on March 5, the first of two required public hearings for the 2020-21 city budget will be held in the City Council Chambers at 7 p.m.

Muscatine is required to include information on certain tax levies in public hearings, allowing residents to comment on them or ask questions concerning them. These tax levies include General, Transit, Tort Liability/Insurance, Employee Benefits and, as of 2019, maximum property tax dollars.

The tax dollars from these levies are 2.86 percent higher than the levies in the 2019/20 budget. However, when the Debt Services and Ag Land tax levy revenues are included, the increase in tax dollars for the overall City tax levy is only 0.80 percent higher than the previous year. As for the property tax rate, it is expected to remain unchanged.

With the proposed city budget for the 2020/21 year having already been reviewed by the City Council before the first public hearing, the second required public hearing on March 19 will include the adoption of the budget as well as the certification of that fiscal year’s taxes.

