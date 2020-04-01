The heart of her family: resident Patty Samuelson was Muscatine's first COVID-related death

MUSCATINE — “Some people don’t think it’s serious, but it really is.”

Kristy Samuelson spoke those words after her mother, Patty Samuelson, 57, on Tuesday, March 31, became the first Muscatine resident to die due to complications from COVID-19.

Kristy Samuelson said Patty was both fun and loving.

“She loved to do anything with us,” she said. “We were always together.”

Patty also had husband, Mike; another daughter, April; and five grandchildren, along with many other relatives. Her niece, Jennifer Coleman, described Patty as supportive, encouraging and “the heart and soul of their family.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-880-2108 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

On March 18, Patty went to Trinity Muscatine-UnityPoint Health to be tested for COVID-19, and on March 20 she received the positive results. Eventually, Patty was moved to Mercy Hospital in Iowa City.

Kristy said that dealing with the virus and the effect it had on her mother had been “stressful.” However, one bright spot had been the care that the Mercy nurses and doctor gave her mother, showing how much they cared and keeping her and her family updated.