This month's MRPC meeting will be at the National Pearl Button Museum

The next Iowa Mississippi River Parkway Commission (or MRPC) meeting will be at the National Pearl Button Museum, 117 West 2nd Street, next Monday from 10AM to 4PM. The meeting is open to the public. 

 ANDREA GRUBAUGH andrea.grubaugh@muscatinejournal.com

MUSCATINE —Next Monday, the Iowa Mississippi River Parkway Commission will meet at the National Pearl Button Museum in Muscatine.

The Mississippi River Parkway Commission is a multi-state organization that works to preserve, promote and enhance the resources of the Mississippi River, scenic, historic or recreational, and fosters the economic growth and development of those communities. The Iowa branch focuses on Iowa Great River Road, the Mississippi River Valley and the National Scenic Byway. There is a governor-appointed member from each of the 10 Iowa counties that border the river. This includes Allamakee, Clayton, Dubuque, Jackson, Clinton, Scott, Muscatine, Louisa, Des Moines, and Lee counties.

The meeting is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., free and open to the public. Commissioners will give state and national-focused reports on culture, heritage and interpretive centers, marketing, transportation, environment, recreation and agriculture.

After a lunch break, the commissioners will review the Marketing Committee’s request for a bid plan, and discuss other committee reports.

