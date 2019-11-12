Photography can bring focus to many real-life issues through the camera’s lens.
To show both national and local examples of this, the Muscatine Art Center is bringing two new photography exhibits to the public. Running from Nov. 10 to Jan. 7, the Muscatine Art Center will be hosting the National Endowment for the Humanities exhibit “Jacob A. Riis: How the Other Half Lives," as well as the Oscar Grossheim exhibit, “Perspectives of Childhood," which features nearly 80 photographs.
Riis was a newspaper reporter and social reformer in New York that used his photographs of New York City’s slums to help illustrate the plight of residents in poverty and the struggles they faced each day. This made Riis one of the leaders of modern photojournalism. This exhibit will be provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities, and is advertised as an "On the Road" exhibition.
“We have been looking at hosting an ‘On the Road’ exhibition for a couple of years now, and this one popped up,” said Melanie Alexander, the director of the Art Center, “and we thought it’d be an interesting story that we haven’t really featured here before.”
Alexander also called the exhibit timely, considering its subject matter and how it can be compared to the immigration issues the country is currently facing.
The Riis exhibit features photographs by him, including infamous one such as “I Scrubs" and “The Bandit’s Roost." The exhibit also features video clips and props such as his handwritten journals and personal correspondence, along with work from his contemporaries. “I don’t know how many people are familiar with his photography,” continued Alexander, “Some of his photos can be difficult to look at and think about, but he was doing it all to cause positive social change.” Riis was also a big advocate for children and the conditions they were living and working in.
As for Oscar Grossheim, he was a Muscatine local with a Prussian background who used his camera skills to build a successful studio business. In between jobs, Grossheim would often document the experiences of the Muscatine area, taking both staged and candid shots of children and families.
“We knew from the beginning that we would be pairing the ‘On the Road’ exhibition with telling our local story.” As such, most of the photographs featured in this exhibit are provided by the Musser Public Library’s collection. “I approached the director there and their staff and let them know what we had in mind, and they’ve been supportive throughout the process. We were excited to do this partnership. People in the community are familiar with Grossheim’s work and there’s a big interest in it.”
Alexander described Grossheim’s work as ‘stunning, quirky and interesting’, with many of his photos perfectly illustrating what it was like to grow up in Muscatine back in the early 1900s. “Our exhibit features every walk of life in Muscatine, from the upper class to the disadvantaged, as well as just some really sweet photos of kids.”
The exhibit also features pieces from the Art Center’s personal collection, such as children’s toys and clothes from their collection, as well as graphic panels that focus on a certain subject, such as family life, leisure activities, Americanization in schools and more. “A lot of things were changing for kids and families in those early 1900 years, including some things that Jacob Riis would’ve been advocating for.”
Alexander also thought that people locally will be interested to see the photos some of the places that are still presently part of the community and compare them to how they looked back then. “Grossheim was capturing daily life, but was also making some odd stories using people and props.” Alexander encouraged the community to check out both exhibits for their history as well as their unique and eye-opening perspectives as provided by the photographers that took these pictures decades ago.
The Muscatine Art Center is located at 1314 Mulberry Ave., and its hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday until 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. Admission to the Art Center is free, though donations are appreciated.
For more information on exhibits, programs and events at the art center, visit www.muscatineartcenter.org.
