The Muscatine Compost facility has opened, stickers to be mailed out soon

Muscatine Transfer Station Solid Waste Manager David Popp will mail out compost stickers to residents of Muscatine and Fruitland who do not currently have one, the city said in a news release. The compost sticker identifies residents of Muscatine and Fruitland who can take yard waste to the Compost Facility for free.

Stickers would normally be available for pickup at the Transfer Station, Public Works, or City Hall but these facilities are closed to the the public in response to COVID-19 outbreak. Residents who do not already have a sticker should call the Transfer Station, Public Works or City Hall to request one. The Transfer Station staff will confirm that the resident doesn't already have a sticker and their residency before mailing out the sticker.

Residents requesting a sticker will be asked for their name, address, phone number, and make and model of the vehicle they will use to bring waste to the Compost Facility. Popp said that the plan is to mail stickers out daily in the hopes of a short turnaround time for residents.

Only residents who currently have a compost sticker will be allowed entry into the Compost Facility. The site is located at the Muscatine Transfer Station, with regular hours noon to 6 p.m. Sunday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays.

Currently, the city is still picking up curbside yard waste such as grass clippings, leaves and garden waste that have been placed in City of Muscatine Yard Waste bags. Spring leaf collection will be conducted April 6-17 according to officials at the Department of Public Works. Zones 1-4 will be the week of April 6, and Zones 5-8 will be the week of April 13. Curbside bulk pickup is also still being offered through scheduling.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0