The Nature Conservancy invites the community to join them on a Starlit Stroll to learn about nocturnal creatures and the night sky.
The hike will take place at the The Nature Conservancy’s Land of the Swamp White Oak Preserve – Maytag Access on July 2 from 8:30 to 10:00 p.m.
This is a child-friendly event; however, the hike is 1.5 miles and will take place in the dark over uneven terrain.
Those who participate should wear long pants, study, close-toed shoes and bring a water bottle and flashlight.
From U.S. 61, turn west on Hershey Ave. following as it becomes G28. Go 13 miles, and turn left onto Blue Heron Road (gravel), follow to a “T” in the road and turn left onto 245th Street. Then drive one mile and the preserve will be on the left side of the road.
This event is free and open to all. For more information contact Hannah Howard, Community Coordinator at The Nature Conservancy, at 319-726-3041 or at hannah.howard@tnc.org.
