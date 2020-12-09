The need to feed: Stinky's donates over 7,000 pounds of food to Salvation Army

MUSCATINE — While the weather wasn’t too cold out on Wednesday morning, the crew from Stinky’s House of Horrors still brought plenty of food — over 7,000 pounds worth to help fill the truck for the Salvation Army.
“It’s a lot more than I thought it was going to be,” said Troy “Stinky” Philpott as he and his team unloaded his truck, bringing all of their donations into the famous Hawkeye Hauler.
It has become an annual tradition for Philpott to put on his haunted house each Halloween for the Muscatine community. With standard admission only being one can or box of non-perishable food that can then be taken to local food banks, Philpott has been able to give plenty back to his community and the people who need these donations the most. Earlier this week, the Salvation Army of Muscatine County began the second half of its annual Two Weeks of Love event, also known as “Freezing for Food.”
After years of raising thousands of pounds of food from the event, Philpott had announced a goal of 6,000 pounds of food for 2020. But while Philpott said he believed in the strength and generosity of the Muscatine community, he still had to acknowledge that this was no normal year for Stinky’s House of Horrors.
Due to pandemic concerns, Philpott didn’t think it was safe to hold his regular haunted house. Instead, Philpott offered a “haunted trailer,” a short and sweet haunt that residents could go through, along with several other small and fun attractions.
Although he was disappointed he couldn’t give fans a full haunt, he had hoped to still bring guests in and top last year’s donation amount. The haunt had its most successful year ever, bringing in 7,203 pounds.
“Last year, we brought in about 6,600 pounds, but with COVID-19 and everything, we weren’t sure how it was going to go, so we brought our goal down a little,” Philpott said. “After learning that we beat last year’s record, we were pretty happy that it worked out the way it did.”
Philpott thought back to Halloween weekend, when they saw the most donations during their eight-night food drive. While they didn’t get as many trick-or-treaters as they normally would, they had a non-stop steady flow of donation drop-offs throughout the holiday.
“It was probably one of our biggest nights that we had," he said. "I didn’t realize how much food we actually had until I started stacking it.”
Additionally, Philpott and his team donated a check for $600 to the Salvation Army to go along with their massive food donation.
“We had Shaun ‘the Leprechaun’ Frye share some of his gold with us, which he matched up to $500 to it. We bought quite a bit of food with that and then decided that the last bit of money we had left, we would donate it so (the Salvation Army) could put it toward whatever other food they needed,” he said.
Lt. Greg Bock, who stopped by the Hauler to thank Philpott and accept the check from him, said he was very grateful for the donation.
“When it comes to Stinky, you can expect ‘go big or go home’ with him," Bock said. "You know he’s going to give his absolute best and his absolute most, so I’m not surprised that he brought 7,000 pounds of food and a $600 check. He’s a food first responder, and he wants to make sure that his people in his hometown are taken care of."
With how successful their food drive was, Philpott says he plans on bringing back the eight-day long food drive next year and hopes that he is able to safely put on his regular haunt as well.
“My crew was missing doing the haunt so bad and I felt bad because I was missing it too,” he said.
While maybe not as exciting, Philpott said he did enjoy spending the extra time talking with people who were dropping off their donations, some of them even sharing stories of how they needed help from the Salvation Army at one point in their lives, and now they wanted to pay it forward while they were able to. He was also grateful to the community members who came out to help feed him and his team during the all-day-long eight-day event.
“COVID-19 has changed the way we do a lot of things, but it hasn’t changed the way our community shows compassion,” Bock said. “The whole year it feels like COVID-19 has kicked a lot of people in the teeth, but this is a way to kick COVID-19 back and show it who’s boss. Whenever we can come together as a community to do the most good, there’s nothing better than that.”
“I want to thank the community, all the people and businesses that stepped up and helped us. We appreciate it, and we look forward to seeing you next year,” Philpott said.
The Hawkeye Hauler will be stationed outside of Hy-Vee on 2400 2nd Ave. until Friday, Dec. 11. Residents can drop off individual donations, or can purchase a bag of food to bring out to the hauler at Hy-Vee registers.
