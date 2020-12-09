The need to feed: Stinky's donates over 7,000 pounds of food to Salvation Army

Lt. Greg Bock, who stopped by the Hauler to thank Philpott and accept the check from him, said he was very grateful for the donation.

“When it comes to Stinky, you can expect ‘go big or go home’ with him," Bock said. "You know he’s going to give his absolute best and his absolute most, so I’m not surprised that he brought 7,000 pounds of food and a $600 check. He’s a food first responder, and he wants to make sure that his people in his hometown are taken care of."

With how successful their food drive was, Philpott says he plans on bringing back the eight-day long food drive next year and hopes that he is able to safely put on his regular haunt as well.

“My crew was missing doing the haunt so bad and I felt bad because I was missing it too,” he said.

While maybe not as exciting, Philpott said he did enjoy spending the extra time talking with people who were dropping off their donations, some of them even sharing stories of how they needed help from the Salvation Army at one point in their lives, and now they wanted to pay it forward while they were able to. He was also grateful to the community members who came out to help feed him and his team during the all-day-long eight-day event.