The Pilot Club of Muscatine, chartered in 1961, is part of an international service organization, Pilot International. Pilot International celebrates 101 years of friendship and service while conducting business in clubs in the United States and countries around the world.

Pilot International’s mission is to influence positive change in communities throughout the world. To do this, we come together in friendship and service, focusing on encouraging brain safety and health, youth leadership and supporting those who care for others through our Pilot, Compass, and Anchor clubs.

A fun filled celebration took place at the Pilot International Annual Convention on June 28-July 1, 2023, at the Hyatt Regency in Bellevue, Washington. The Pilot Club of Muscatine members assisted in Pilot International’s Service Project assembling over 3000 hygiene packs for area youth in partnership with Bellevue LifeSpring.

We are proud to announce Tammy Ales from the Muscatine Pilot Club was installed as Governor of the Midwest District.

For more information about the Pilot Club of Muscatine, please visit our club’s website at www.midwestpilots.net; or contact our President, Becka Jones, at 264-2947.

Matter IN Pilot!

We are currently seeking new members who wish to matter and be a part of an established organization of friendship and service. As a member, you will positively impact not only our local community, but also positively influence the world. Please visit our international website at: www.pilotinternational.org.