Muscatine's water tower will soon have a new look

It is expected to take a few months to complete. “Once they start working on the outside, that’ll be highly weather dependent, but we are expecting the entire project to be completed by around mid-August,” Cox said.

A grand reveal is being worked out.

“I don’t know if it’ll be a ribbon cutting event or something similar, but we’re working on the details of that event right now with the Iowa Finance Authority.” MPW is also hoping that Governor Kim Reynolds will be able to come to the unveiling, since the original contest was her initiative.

Cox hopes that through working with Muscatine through this process, Governor Reynolds and the Iowa Finance Authority will want to do more projects and contests like these, or that other counties and states will get inspired by Muscatine and would then want to do something similar for their cities.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience… and we appreciate the public voting for us when we got some initial renderings from the artist,” said Cox, “I’m really excited about it, it’s going to be completely different from what people have seen before, and it’s going to be a real tribute to Muscatine.”

