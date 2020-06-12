The showing must go on: MHS FFA students look forward to a virtual County Fair

“I think my favorite thing (about the fair) is that I’ve met some of my best friends there,” she continued, “We have a really close group, so every year we camp and do a lot of different things together. For me, even though we don’t live in the same town, it’s still a week we get to spend together.” Unfortunately, FFA meetings were somewhat hindered this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic that would eventually lead to the Muscatine County Fair being canceled.

“Our situation is just like any other school activity. We’ve kind of been limited on what we’ve been able to do,” Paul explained, “We haven’t been able to work with anyone since March, and we even had some kids early on who weren’t able to do some co-op projects where we raise livestock as a group because we haven’t been able to work with the kids.

A virtual exhibition is still planned, which would still give students a chance to show what they’ve learned, even if they can’t do it in person. “I would say that it’s disappointing for the kids that aren’t able to conclude their projects that traditional way,” Paul continued, “The biggest challenge is continuing to follow the guidelines we’ve been given, and just do our best to work within those guidelines and still get those experiences with those kids.”