The showing must go on: MHS FFA students look forward to a virtual County Fair

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County Fair has many different sites, from the snack food, to the bandstand, to the rides.
Of course, one of the most notable sites at the county fair has always been the livestock showings, and it would seem that even in virtual fairs, this aspect of the fair is here to stay.
According to Sam Paul, one of the advisors for Muscatine High School’s Future Farmers of America (FFA) students, their school usually has 40 to 50 kids exhibit at the fair each year, showing the livestock that they’ve raised and trained. Out of that group, at least six of those would have been MHS seniors.
For students like Hope Reichert and Ali Youngbauer, groups like FFA and events like livestock showings have not only become a part of life, but an enjoyable passion. “I was born and raised on a farm, so it’s kind of just been in my blood,” said Reichert. She joined 4-H in 4th Grade, and after showing her first sheep, she fell in love with competitive showing, getting into other contests such as poultry judging, a personal favorite of hers that she even went to Nationals for.
Youngbauer also started with 4-H, and has been in FFA for all four years of high school. “I knew I wanted to keep showing throughout high school,” she said, “I try and balance, going back and forth and doing different things for 4-H and FFA so I can still do both at the fair.” Youngbauer added that she has attended the County Fair since she was ten, and enjoys having the chance to do livestock shows with older kids.
“I think my favorite thing (about the fair) is that I’ve met some of my best friends there,” she continued, “We have a really close group, so every year we camp and do a lot of different things together. For me, even though we don’t live in the same town, it’s still a week we get to spend together.” Unfortunately, FFA meetings were somewhat hindered this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic that would eventually lead to the Muscatine County Fair being canceled.
“Our situation is just like any other school activity. We’ve kind of been limited on what we’ve been able to do,” Paul explained, “We haven’t been able to work with anyone since March, and we even had some kids early on who weren’t able to do some co-op projects where we raise livestock as a group because we haven’t been able to work with the kids.
A virtual exhibition is still planned, which would still give students a chance to show what they’ve learned, even if they can’t do it in person. “I would say that it’s disappointing for the kids that aren’t able to conclude their projects that traditional way,” Paul continued, “The biggest challenge is continuing to follow the guidelines we’ve been given, and just do our best to work within those guidelines and still get those experiences with those kids.”
Reichert had been planning on showing sheep this year, and while the pandemic hasn’t affected her training with her sheep since they live in her backyard, she was still disappointed. “I was really excited about this being my project for my last year,” she said, “It is kind of a bummer that the fair got canceled, but I’m still really excited that they’re going to do a virtual show… It will be a bit different, just in the sense that you can’t really get up and feel the animals, but I still think it’ll work well.”
She added that, because some of the high school level judging teams train using photos, she expects the judging portion of the event to still go smoothly, even if not being able to judge in person puts a bit of a damper on it. Still being under 21, she hopes to have another opportunity to show in an in-person FFA livestock showing some time in the near future. Having the position of County Fair Queen, Reichert is also going to use this time to continue working on another project – a new little princess contest for the fair. “I still have another year to help work on it and perfect it, so that’s nice.”
Youngbauer will also have a chance to show the heifer she’s been raising at the virtual fair. Beyond that, she says that she’ll be still able to see her fair friends even while they’re all apart. “We have lots of plans, so we’ll still be able to see each other.” She also hopes to see her friends at future livestock shows. “Even though it’s disappointing, there’s nothing anybody can do about it, so we’re just trying to make the best of it.”
As for her future beyond high school, Youngbauer is planning on going to Iowa State for an Agriculture Education major next year, and is expecting to remain involved in FFA for a very long time. “Hopefully I’ll be on track to becoming an Ag teacher someday, just like the ones we have in Muscatine County.” In the meantime, she encourages any underclassmen interested in FFA to give it a shot. “It’s really fun. I’ve done a lot of different things with it outside of the county fair, even though the fair is fun.”
