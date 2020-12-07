Thief steals from Muscatine resident's charity

According to Dyall, she had spent a few hours outside of the Walgreens, raising money for the Project’s Gift Card and Toy Drive with one of her board members and her nephew. When they briefly left her alone at their donation table, Dyall said that was when a black jeep filled with people pulled up near the table. The thief then jumped out and stole their donation jar.

“I didn’t think anything of it because many times, people will see our stuff and they’ll go back to their car and get some money,” she said, adding that the thief had stuck his fingers inside the jar, which at first made it seem like he was making a donation. It was only when the thief actually took the jar and ran back into the jeep did Dyall realize what had just happened.

“Luckily the guy that was talking to me at the time got the license plate numbers for me, and he talked to the police as a witness,” she continued. The man also came back and donated $100 to Dyall after the incident. “I’m just really grateful that he was there, otherwise I wouldn’t have gotten the plates.”