Thief steals from Muscatine resident's charity

MUSCATINE – Since her brother’s death, Muscatine native Emily Dyall has been doing what she can to raise money for those effected by cancer. But while she and her family were taking the time to fundraise for this cause, a sudden theft of what was estimated to be a few hundred dollars shocked them.
“I’m no stranger to standing outside with a big water jug to raise money. I’ve done it for 17 years, since my brother died… but I’ve never had something like this happen before,” Dyall said, “It really shakes you, and I’m just grateful that it wasn’t worse and that my kids weren’t there to see it.”
Over this weekend, Dyall was in St. Louis, Mo. outside the Walgreens store on Olive Blvd., where she was collecting donations for The Bennett Project, a charity she started in her brother’s memory after he died in 2003 from colon cancer at 10 years old.
Since her brother’s death, Dyall and her family became involved in raising money for the University of Iowa. One year ago, she founded the Bennett Project, a charity that focuses on supporting and providing direct financial assistance to families within the St. Louis region whose kids are dealing with pediatric cancer.
The Project has been known to pay medical bills for some families and put on benefit events and fundraisers to raise money for families. “We do a sibling birthday club, memory blankets, and a bunch of other various hospital and family support,” Dyall said, “It’s been a lot of work this year, but I’m very proud that we’ve been able to still serve our families during a pandemic.”
According to Dyall, she had spent a few hours outside of the Walgreens, raising money for the Project’s Gift Card and Toy Drive with one of her board members and her nephew. When they briefly left her alone at their donation table, Dyall said that was when a black jeep filled with people pulled up near the table. The thief then jumped out and stole their donation jar.
“I didn’t think anything of it because many times, people will see our stuff and they’ll go back to their car and get some money,” she said, adding that the thief had stuck his fingers inside the jar, which at first made it seem like he was making a donation. It was only when the thief actually took the jar and ran back into the jeep did Dyall realize what had just happened.
“Luckily the guy that was talking to me at the time got the license plate numbers for me, and he talked to the police as a witness,” she continued. The man also came back and donated $100 to Dyall after the incident. “I’m just really grateful that he was there, otherwise I wouldn’t have gotten the plates.”
Despite this bit of information, Dyall hasn’t heard any further updates from the police, and believes she would not be able to identify the thief due to him wearing a mask. Because of this, she doesn’t believe the money will be recovered, but still hopes that police will be able to track them down using their license plate.
“I know this year is really hard for everybody, but to steal from a childhood cancer nonprofit… it’s just so discouraging that someone would think nothing of it and just grab the money,” Dyall said.
Trying to think positively, she added that she hoped the money was at the very least put towards helping someone get food or keep their home. Dyall also acknowledged the support her charity has from both the Muscatine and Quad City community as well as the St. Louis community.
“I’m just really grateful for that support,” she said, “I think that once you mess with the childhood cancer community, you’re really in trouble.”
As for future fundraisers, she says that plans on having several people there with her as well as possibly an officer who would be willing to donate their time as a precaution to prevent another theft such as this if she decided to set up another donation table.
“I think with the amount of support we’ve gotten, we’ll still be able to stay on track,” Dyall said in reference to her charity’s budget and the Gift Card and Toy Drive, adding that 100 percent of all donations goes back into their program and towards families they support. To learn more about the Bennett Project, visit their website at www.thebennettproject.org.
