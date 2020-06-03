Third Street-Mulberry Avenue intersection to close

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MUSCATINE — The intersection of Mulberry Avenue and 3rd Street will be closed to through traffic starting at 7 a.m. Thursday, June 4, according to Muscatine project managers.

Heuer Construction, Inc., primary contractor for the 2nd Street and Mulberry Avenue roundabout, will begin pavement removal in the west half of the intersection. The east half will remain open to local traffic and to provide access to DeKock Law Office.

The closure of the intersection will last until the work has been completed. Mulberry Avenue south of the intersection will remain closed as work continues on the roundabout. Southbound through traffic will be detoured west on 4th Street and south on Walnut to Mississippi Drive. Northbound traffic should use the Roundabout Detour (Mississippi Drive to Iowa Avenue to 5th Street to Mulberry Avenue).

Drivers are urged to use caution when driving in or around construction areas, be alert to construction works, and find alternative routes of travel when possible.

