You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
This Valentine's Day holds the new record of coldest Valentine's on record in Muscatine
0 comments
alert top story

This Valentine's Day holds the new record of coldest Valentine's on record in Muscatine

{{featured_button_text}}
Frozen River

This past Valentine's Day was the coldest one on record for many parts of Iowa, including Muscatine, thanks to below-zero temperatures and strong winds.

 Zachary Smith

MUSCATINE — While love may bring warmth to people, Mother Nature was definitely bringing the cold last week.

National Weather Service in Davenport reported for much of Iowa, including Muscatine, the Quad-Cities, Dubuque and Burlington, it was the coldest Valentine’s Day on record.

Muscatine hit -10 degrees without wind chill. The previous record for coldest Valentine’s Day was a tie between 1943 and 1936, with a temperature of -7 degrees. The burst of cold only stuck around for the holiday, and isn't forecast to return soon.

“In the short term, looking at the next week or two, we shouldn’t see any temperatures as low as the ones on Valentine’s Day,” said Meteorologist Tom Philip.

The cold isn’t completely gone. According to Philip’s current predictions, Wednesday and Thursday's highs will only be in the mid- to upper 20s. But by the weekend, things should warm up again, with temperatures getting up into the upper 40s.

“It’s still kind of a rollercoaster with the temperatures this time of year,” Philip said, “But I think the longer we can go without snow on the ground, whatever we do get shouldn’t last much longer,” Philip said. 

He added that the sun’s rising angle and growing heat as the days go on should help melt any snow Muscatine gets in the next month or so.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News