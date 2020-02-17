This Valentine's Day holds the new record of coldest Valentine's on record in Muscatine

MUSCATINE — While love may bring warmth to people, Mother Nature was definitely bringing the cold last week.

National Weather Service in Davenport reported for much of Iowa, including Muscatine, the Quad-Cities, Dubuque and Burlington, it was the coldest Valentine’s Day on record.

Muscatine hit -10 degrees without wind chill. The previous record for coldest Valentine’s Day was a tie between 1943 and 1936, with a temperature of -7 degrees. The burst of cold only stuck around for the holiday, and isn't forecast to return soon.

“In the short term, looking at the next week or two, we shouldn’t see any temperatures as low as the ones on Valentine’s Day,” said Meteorologist Tom Philip.

The cold isn’t completely gone. According to Philip’s current predictions, Wednesday and Thursday's highs will only be in the mid- to upper 20s. But by the weekend, things should warm up again, with temperatures getting up into the upper 40s.

“It’s still kind of a rollercoaster with the temperatures this time of year,” Philip said, “But I think the longer we can go without snow on the ground, whatever we do get shouldn’t last much longer,” Philip said.

He added that the sun’s rising angle and growing heat as the days go on should help melt any snow Muscatine gets in the next month or so.

