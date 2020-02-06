MUSCATINE - Residents might have gotten the chance to catch the middle school version of this show last weekend, and now they’ll have the chance to see the college version of the musical “Legally Blonde” on Valentine’s Day weekend.
For Alyssa Oltmanns, one of the directors of the Muscatine Community College (MCC) production, she sees the show as a fun, party-type experience. “It’s not only the 90th anniversary of Muscatine Community College, it’s the 90th anniversary of the theater department, and so I knew I wanted to do a big, fun show,” Oltmanns said, “This one happens to have ties to college, but mostly it’s just one that is familiar to a lot of people… and I wanted there to be that draw and excitement to bring people in.”
Oltmanns also viewed the show’s message of empowerment as an important feature of it, along with it being a female-centric show. One of the things she said she loves most about theater is that it’s both entertainment and a chance for “soul searching”, encouraging reflection through its comedy and songs. “It’s a show about someone finding strength within themselves, and I think we can all related to that. If a show hasn’t connected with you and made you think about your own life, then it isn’t doing its job.”
Of course, no production is without its cast, and for Anna Masengarb who plays Elle Woods and Tommy Ratkiewicz-Stierwalt who plays Emmett Forrest, they’ve enjoyed being in the show just as much as Oltmanns has enjoyed directing it. For both Masengarb and Ratkiewicz-Stierwalt, this was their first time being in an MCC musical, and neither one of them were expecting to get the lead.
“I saw on Facebook that it was Legally Blonde, and I hadn’t done theater since freshman year of college, and so because Legally Blonde was my favorite show for the longest time, I decided to go for it,” Masengarb said.
When she learned she had gotten the part, the first thing she did was call her mom (who was sleeping at the time) several times, leaving many excited voicemails.
It was a similar story for Ratkiewicz-Stierwalt, who has performed at the Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse in the Quad Cities. “This show has been on my radar since 2012, so when I found out they were doing it, I was like ‘Oh my God I have to go!’, so I sent a video submission and it turned out pretty great. I’m still flabbergasted that I got the role and that I get to work alongside Anna.”
“The three of us have become really close friends through this,” Masengarb explained, referring to herself, Ratkiwicz-Stierwalt and Micah Dennis, who is playing Warner Hunting in the show. “It’s a lot of fun to be able to do this and to get to know people, and the more you rehearse with them, the more comfortable you are.”
When it comes to favorite lines and moments, Masengarb likes the famous “What, like its hard?”, as well as the moment when her character gets the internship she wanted, calling it a turning point in the show as well as a great message. As for Ratkiwicz-Stierwalt, he shared that his line – “Hey, when you weren’t born into privilege, you’ve gotta work twice as hard.” – really sticks with him as someone who has had to work hard for everything he has.
“Every show I direct, I say it’s my favorite cast yet, but this one really is the best cast I’ve ever worked with,” Oltmanns said. She praised her cast for their professionalism and their diverse talent, as well as just being a supportive group with zero drama between them. “I’ve never felt so much a part of a community as I do with this show. There’s just so much love.”
With this being the 90th anniversary performance for the MCC Theater Department, the show will also be featuring many faculty and staff members from the college, who have volunteered to be small cameos. “It’s just everyone coming together, and I’m always floored at how well everyone works together,” said Oltmanns.
Looking back last week’s Legally Blonde performance by the middle school students (directed by her show’s co-director, Joanna Brewer), Oltmanns recalled how her cast had a fun time seeing a younger version of what they had been working on. “I think our adult actors were more excited than the juniors to meet their counterparts.” She also promised that for those who have already seen the middle school version of the show, the MCC version will still be a different experience. “Theater is known for pushing the limits, though nothing in this show is really gratuitous, it’s just funny with a bit more adult humor and language.”
Above all, Oltmanns sees this show as representative as the support both the college and the community has for their theater department. “It’s so hard to get support from really anyone long term and at such a high level when it comes to the fine arts, and the fact that they have been supportive of theater from the get go and have sustained that support really says a lot about the people here and what they value.”
Muscatine Community College’s “Legally Blonde” will be on Feb. 14 and 15 at 7 p.m. and Feb. 16th at 2 p.m. in the Central Middle School auditorium. Tickets are $10 for the general public and $5 for students, and can be purchased at the MCC Business Office or at the front doors at the night of the show. There will also be some Valentine's Day surprises in store for the audience.
