MUSCATINE — Two Muscatine teachers were surprised to learn they are the latest winners of the Stanley Center’s Catherine Miller Explorer Award.
Keith Porter, president of the Stanley Center for Peace and Security, presented West Middle School algebra teacher Bret Woodward and Muscatine High School associate band director Lee Plummer from Muscatine High School with the awards in front of fellow faculty members and the school principals.
Each year, the Stanley Center invites teachers to apply for a summer study tour outside of the United States.
“We believe that when teachers have the opportunity to travel abroad, it can enhance their ability to support students from diverse backgrounds, add new perspective to their classrooms, and help them become stronger educators,” said Mark Seaman, director of communications.
“This is something we’ve done for a number of years now, it’s really exciting and I’m so glad that we can make this opportunity available to teachers. It’s always something I’ve enjoyed handing out,” said Porter.
Bret Woodward is planning on going to Papua New Guinea, specifically to visit the rainforest. Woodward was very excited and grateful to the Stanley Center for the award, calling it an awesome surprise.
“As I get older, I feel more and more responsible to learn more about things that I could have a minor impact on, and I think the rainforests in Papua New Guinea are amazing things that contribute so many things to our ecosystem,” said Woodward.
He hopes to learn about the rainforest and in turn inspire his students to try and “change the world themselves, little by little.”
As for Lee Plummer, he’s also heading south and is planning on visiting Brazil. With jazz music being one of his favorite genres to teach his students, Brazil’s Bossa Nova and Samba-style music was a big factor in his choice of where to go. “I thought it would be something cool to bring back to the students at our school,” said Plummer.
Plummer added that he was shocked how far he made it through the application process and that he ended up getting the award in the end. “The goal of the Stanley Center is to try and give students the opportunity to learn about cultures from different countries, and as a musician I really enjoy that aspect because we’re able to do that quite a bit already.” He then thanked the Stanley Center for giving him the opportunity to do something that he wouldn’t be able to do otherwise.
The award’s namesake comes from longtime Muscatine educator Catherine Miller. Miller was an avid traveler and always sought to expand her students’ understanding of the world, so it’s only natural for an award named after her to give other Muscatine teachers that same opportunity. After handing out the awards, Porter encouraged other teachers at West Middle and MHS, as well as other teachers all around Muscatine, to apply for the award next year.
The first Explorer Award was given in 2005, and the award was then renamed to honor Miller in 2008. Since then, over 30 Muscatine educators have been given the opportunity to travel the world and then use the knowledge from these experiences back in their home classrooms.
