This year's Farm Life Festival in Grandview plans to create a safe and fun experience

“We didn’t want it to feel like the grocery stores where you’re being herded one way down the aisle,” Tenneil said, “It’s all about the experience. We want it to feel like more than just shopping, we want it to feel like a day trip, and we’re hoping all these little perks make people feel safe yet relaxed.”

“People are looking for something that they can get out and do safely… I would like to think that they trust us if they’ve shopped with us before,” she said. “They know we’re going to be kind and friendly, yet reasonable and safe.”

But while Tenneil and her family are expecting a great turnout, she added that even if there was no benefit to them, they would still put it on if they could in order to help the small businesses they support, understanding how easy it is for vendors without a storefront to go out of business during hard times.

“We just really believe that people who are makers and sellers of vintage things are a community, and we’ve been part of that community here for 5 or 6 years now,” Tenneil said, “We think that putting on this festival is the right thing to do. If we have the opportunity, space, manpower and enthusiasm to allow 40 other businesses to make money for their family, then we want to make it happen.”

