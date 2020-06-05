This year's Farm Life Festival in Grandview plans to create a safe and fun experience

GRANDVIEW — While many summer events are postponed until 2021, one local event will happen later this month.
Hosted by the town of Grandview, the 4th annual Farm Life Festival will be 9 a.m to 3 p.m., Saturday, June 20, at 337 Cemetery Lane. Admission costs $3, with kids 14 or younger free.
This event was started by Grandview couple Tenneil and Jesse Register, owners of R7 Reclaimed. While they have a barn storefront now, the couple started out selling at markets as a vendor.
“People would road trip to come to tiny little Grandview, and we just thought ‘what if we could help some other vendors get started in the business?’,” said Tenneil. Together, their family helped put on the first Farm Life Festival, an event that not only promoted local crafters, but also family-friendliness.
From there, the Festival has worked with up to 40 vendors each year to bring vintage and rustic charm together in one place. Food at this year’s Festival will be provided by local favorites such as Cynful Smokers BBQ and Bea’s Sweet Treats alongside other snacks such as kettle corn and cupcakes. As for music, while the festival is still gathering acts, Jesse — who has played at other festivals — Monica Austin, and the Cunningham Duo will be performing.
While the festival has been a popular event for years, there was a question of whether or not it would happen due to the pandemic. “We decided not to make any decisions until June 1,” Tenneil said, “and after the governor’s most recent proclamation, events like this were allowed to continue under the set regulations.”
The Registers worked with local health departments to help them define what an outdoor event with proper social distancing, sanitation and 50% capacity would look like.
Though there was some concern when they saw other big events, such as the Muscatine County Fair, canceling for the summer, the Registers believed that because that because it was a one day event without the complication of rides would be manageable. When it came to the social distancing part, the couple came up with using custom made yard sticks to help with it, making proper social distancing easier and fun instead of stressful.
“From the beginning, Jesse, who is known as ‘Cowboy’, has said things like ‘Give me three steps’, and one day he was like, if I hold up my arm with a yard stick, that’s about 6 feet,” said Tenneil. Because yardsticks with names or towns on them are considered vintage collectables, it also fits the Festival’s theme.
So, the Registers ordered custom yardsticks for guests to use that have “Junking is Essential”, a slogan that Tenneil’s sister came up with, printed on them. The Festival’s T-shirts also have this slogan. Vendors’ booths will be 6 to 8 feet apart, and there will be sanitizing stations throughout the event. There will also be one-way traffic done in a “figure eight path”, allowing shoppers to join the path anywhere they want while still keeping a good flow of traffic.
“We didn’t want it to feel like the grocery stores where you’re being herded one way down the aisle,” Tenneil said, “It’s all about the experience. We want it to feel like more than just shopping, we want it to feel like a day trip, and we’re hoping all these little perks make people feel safe yet relaxed.”
“People are looking for something that they can get out and do safely… I would like to think that they trust us if they’ve shopped with us before,” she said. “They know we’re going to be kind and friendly, yet reasonable and safe.”
But while Tenneil and her family are expecting a great turnout, she added that even if there was no benefit to them, they would still put it on if they could in order to help the small businesses they support, understanding how easy it is for vendors without a storefront to go out of business during hard times.
“We just really believe that people who are makers and sellers of vintage things are a community, and we’ve been part of that community here for 5 or 6 years now,” Tenneil said, “We think that putting on this festival is the right thing to do. If we have the opportunity, space, manpower and enthusiasm to allow 40 other businesses to make money for their family, then we want to make it happen.”
