This year's International Impact Award will be given to Muscatine's Sarah Lande

“(Lande) has played an important role on the board, giving me advice on how to provide experience to our students so they can be good citizen diplomats and understand that there is a world outside of the United States,” Doresca said, “and that as citizens, they play an important role in building friendships and helping the world understand what America is all about."

Lande has also played a role in Doresca’s program, the Mandela Washington Fellowship Program, where entrepreneurs from Africa are able to come to Iowa to meet people who can help them advance their business ideas.

“Sarah is always there to welcome them and help make connections for them,” Doresca said.

Additionally, Lande has served on other boards throughout the Muscatine community, such as the Muscatine Community Improvement Action Team, the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine, the Muscatine China-Initiative Committee, the Rotary International Friendship Exchange Committee, and more.

Lande described herself as a citizen of the world and has felt a need to be involved with diplomacy throughout her entire life.

“My passion (is) waging peace through friendship by leaving a legacy of opportunities for people from my community of Muscatine, the state of Iowa, and the world,” she said.