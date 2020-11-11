This year's International Impact Award will be given to Muscatine's Sarah Lande

MUSCATINE — A Muscatine woman will be honored next week by the University of Iowa for her hospitality and her efforts in diplomacy between her city and the country of China.
Sarah Lande will be receiving the University of Iowa’s 2020 International Impact Award through a virtual Zoom ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Lande has been helping establish ties with China since 1985, when she hosted Xi Jinping in her home. Twenty-five years later when the former vice president returned to Muscatine, he again visited her home, and in 2013, she was named as an honorary Friendship Ambassador by the Chinese People’s Association of Friendship Foreign Countries.
“I feel this award should be in the name of the citizens of Muscatine and Iowa for it is we, together, who have facilitated the grand friendship with China and other countries of the world,” Lande said, citing the Stanley Center for Peace and Justice, former governors Robert D. Ray and Terry E. Branstad, and Iowa Sister States as those who have helped build these relationships and provide opportunities for those who are interested in working to establish international understanding and cooperation.
Lande was nominated for this award by her friend and colleague Dimy Doresca, the director of the University of Iowa’s Institute for International Business. She and Doresca have worked together on the institute's advisory board since 2014.
“(Lande) has played an important role on the board, giving me advice on how to provide experience to our students so they can be good citizen diplomats and understand that there is a world outside of the United States,” Doresca said, “and that as citizens, they play an important role in building friendships and helping the world understand what America is all about."
Lande has also played a role in Doresca’s program, the Mandela Washington Fellowship Program, where entrepreneurs from Africa are able to come to Iowa to meet people who can help them advance their business ideas.
“Sarah is always there to welcome them and help make connections for them,” Doresca said.
Additionally, Lande has served on other boards throughout the Muscatine community, such as the Muscatine Community Improvement Action Team, the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine, the Muscatine China-Initiative Committee, the Rotary International Friendship Exchange Committee, and more.
Lande described herself as a citizen of the world and has felt a need to be involved with diplomacy throughout her entire life.
“My passion (is) waging peace through friendship by leaving a legacy of opportunities for people from my community of Muscatine, the state of Iowa, and the world,” she said.
“Sarah is really the tangible example of what citizen diplomacy should represent,” Doresca said, “She does it so genuinely. … You can easily tell by the way she talks that she’s a globalist. She’s for one integrated world for the betterment of all citizens.”
He added that he considers her to be not only the pride of the Tippie College of Business at U of I, but also the pride of Muscatine and the state of Iowa for her efforts.
“It’s such a great honor for me to nominate her and to see that she got this award,” he said.
For further information on the International Impact Award or to register to watch the award ceremony on Nov. 16, visit https://international.uiowa.edu/news/international-impact-and-global-student-awards-be-presented-november-16-worldcanvass.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!