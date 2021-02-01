Those who received GPC settlements in 2020 will likely have to claim it on their taxes

Mike Steele, owner of Ultimate Tax & Accounting, disagreed. “In general, the taxability (of a settlement) does make a difference, whether you owned a home or renting.”

According to Steele, if a resident owns their home, then they most likely don’t have to claim their settlement on their taxes. But, if they were a dependent or they rented, then these residents are going to have to claim their settlement.

“But residents should still check with their tax professional,” Steele added, “and in this case, it is better go with a local tax professional instead of doing it on your own.”

Leza agreed with these sentiments. “If you know exactly what you’re doing, then you can do it yourself. But if there’s any doubts, why take the chance on doing it wrong and needing to do additional reports down the road, which just creates a mess,” he said, “If you’re not 100 percent sure of what you’re doing, let someone else do it for you.”

Settlement payments will affect tax refunds depending on the amount of the settlement and a person's taxes.

“As an example, if you’ve received $10,000 in the settlement, as far as the IRS is concerned, you earned $10,000 and you paid zero federal taxes on it. So at the end of the year, you have to be responsible for those federal taxes,” Leza said, “So it will lower your refund, but you have no other choice.”

