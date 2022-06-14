Three arrested after Walmart incident Monday morning

MUSCATINE — Three people were arrested following an assault in the Walmart parking lot in the 3000 block of Highway 61 Monday morning after an alleged road rage incident, according to the Muscatine Police Department.

Joel Davis Payne, 41, of Muscatine, was charged with interference with official acts and assault, both simple misdemeanors. Austin Payne, 20, of Muscatine was charged with Disorderly Conduct – Fighting/violent behavior and interference with official acts.

A juvenile was also arrested at the same time.

According to the arrest reports, at about 8:30 a.m. Monday, officers observed a physical assault. The report alleges Joel Payne pushed a person without justification. According to the report, a verbal argument was occurring and the victim was attempting to walk into the business at which time Payne allegedly exited his vehicle and confronted the person. The report said an officer attempted to detain Payne, at which time he began to physically resist by not placing his hands behind his neck. He was eventually placed in the back of a marked squad car. As officers were still handling the incident, Payne allegedly began kicking the rear driver’s side seat of the patrol car, causing the window frame to bow out. Estimated damage is $1,500.

Arrest reports also said Austin Payne was with Joel Payne when the alleged assault occurred. Afterward, Austin Payne began yelling at the subject. As officers were attempting to detain Joel Payne, Austin Payne allegedly continued to yell and threaten officers. He refused to follow commands to back away. The report said he continually moved to stay close to officers.

Austin Payne has been released on bond. He is scheduled to appear on June 22. No information was available on the status of Joel Payne.

