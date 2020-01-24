MUSCATINE - All across the United States, a small number of communities – including Muscatine - will be ringing in the Chinese Lunar New Year with performances exciting and grand enough to light up any holiday.
On Thursday, January 30 at 7 p.m., Muscatine High School will welcome the Shanghai Chinese Orchestra, the Little Ants Kunqu Opera Art Troupe, and the Zhejiang Shaoju Opera Theater onto their stage.
This will be the fifth time Muscatine has hosted a Chinese New Year concert, and as always the concert will be made free to the public with seating being on a first-come first-serve basis. Through the combined talent of all three groups, the concert will not only celebrate the holiday but Chinese culture as well through a mix of traditional and modern Chinese music, vocal performances, acrobatics and absolutely dazzling costumes.
For the first half of the concert, the Shanghai Chinese Orchestra will perform their famous “New Oriental Music Scene” along with original compositions and new adaptations of other pieces of national Chinese music. Following that, the Little Ants Kunqu Opera Art Troupe, a group of 11 elementary school students, will perform the short Kun opera “Cloud Hand”.
Then, in the second half of the concert, the Zhejiang Shaoju Opera Theatre will take the stage. They will present various scenes from their repertoire, and will include instrumental music, vocal performances, miming, face changing, dances and acrobatics to truly make the experience as authentic to Chinese Opera as possible.
For five years now, the Chinese New Year concert in Muscatine has celebrated both the holiday and the friendship between Muscatine and China. Since Vice President Xi Jinping’s visit in 2012, relations between the two have only grown stronger.
“The Chinese government supports sharing their culture with other countries,” said Sarah Lande, a member of the Muscatine China Initiative Committee, who has helped with this event, “Each year, the Chinese Arts and Entertainment Group tries to bring Chinese cultural entities such as opera to different places around the world to showcase China, and because we in Muscatine had the great reputation of being good friends with Xi Jinping, they decided to bring their show to Muscatine to not only share their culture but to also say thank you and to continue to build on that relationship. They’re celebrating their very special holiday in Muscatine and we’re very fortunate to have them here.”
This is further symbolized by the local families who have volunteered to house some of the members of the Shanghai orchestra, continuing a tradition that has been established since their first concert in Muscatine. “It has worked out to be really beneficial and very well liked and enjoyed by the musicians. The fact that they can experience a smaller town and stay in homes with families and visit schools, it’s been a win-win situation,” Lande said.
In addition to performing, members of the Shanghai orchestra will have the chance to tour the various businesses of Muscatine and enjoy an open house at the Sino-U.S. Friendship Center, which is 1 to 3 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31 and is free to the public. Included in the open house will be demonstrations of a Chinese Tea Ceremony, a Chinese Opera makeup demonstration, a close up look at Chinese opera costumes, a variety of “Monkey Games”, a traditional Chinese orchestra instrument demonstration, and samples of Chinese food.
“I just think this has all started a relationship of trust and respect with many good exchanges back and forth with our own students. So that is sort of the relationship we’ve helped built,” said Lande, “We’re working hard to keep that people-to-people relationship strong because they’re more like us than different.”
