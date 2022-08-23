Three hospitalized in Cedar County after school bus accident

BENNETT – Two adults and one juvenile were transported to an area hospital Tuesday morning after a bus from the Bennett School District was involved in a crash at the intersection of Highway 130 and Washington Avenue.

According to a press release from the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called at about 7:25 a.m. to reports of a two-vehicle accident. On arrival, deputies located the bus, a 2015 Bluebird driven by John Hulick, and a 2016 Chrysler Town and Country Van driven by Gilbert Pewe. The sheriff’s department reports the school bus had six juvenile passengers on board at the time of the accident. Both drivers and one of the juvenile passengers were transported to a hospital for injuries.

The accident investigation is ongoing. The Cedar County Sheriff’s office offered no further comment on the incident at this time.

Assisting at the scene were Bennett Fire Department, Bennett EMS, Durant EMS, Tipton EMS, Iowa State Patrol and the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a release from Bennett School Superintendent Lonnie Luepker, The bus accident had taken place while it was on a route between Bennett and New Liberty.

“All students were accounted for and tended to,” he wrote. “A big thank you to the emergency responders. At this time the accident remains under investigation. Please keep all involved in the accident in your thoughts.”

In the early afternoon, Luepker reported that he had heard nothing on the two drivers, but he knew the juvenile who was hospitalized had been released and was at home. He said the district had not received the sheriff’s office report, but expected to by Wednesday morning.

He said Tuesday had been the first day of school and, with the Bennett School District holding all elementary classes and then grade share with Durant and Tipton, the juveniles had mostly been elementary school students. He said there had been one high school student who was going to Tipton.

Luepker also said there had been no word on whether the school bus was totaled. The bus had hit a utility pole during the incident. The bus was towed. He said the accident would not impede coverage of the routes.

He also commented this is the second bus accident the district has had in the past four years he has served as superintendent.

“I think we will know more over the next few days how this is going to play out,” Luepker said.