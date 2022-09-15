Three public hearings held by supervisors

WAPELLO - Most of Tuesday’s Louisa County Board of Supervisors meeting dealt with public hearings, which included holding three actual hearings on separate issues.

Among the trio of hearings held by the supervisors was one to consider an ordinance that would allow reserve officers of the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) to live outside of Louisa County.

LCSO Chief Deputy Brandon Marquardt had originally presented the proposed ordinance during the supervisors Aug. 16 meeting.

At that meeting, Marquardt explained the county currently did not have a residency ordinance for its reserve officer force. He said one of the department’s reserve officers had recently moved, but wanted to remain on the force.

Under the ordinance, which the supervisors approved Tuesday following the public hearing, “the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office (would be) authorized to waive the residency requirement for Reserve Deputy Sheriffs on a case-by-case basis, as defined (by the Iowa Code).”

There were no public comments presented during the hearing.

The supervisors also held a second public hearing on the sale of a county-owned tax sale certificate for a land parcel in the unincorporated town of Marsh in the western part of the county.

Officials indicated the certificate would be sold for the delinquent taxes to an adjoining property owner.

There were also no public comments during the second public hearing.

The third and final public hearing held by the supervisors involved the sale of several undeveloped parcels of the Hoover Nature Trail corridor to McDonald, Ltd.

The Louisa County Conservation Board had previously approved a recommendation to the supervisors to sell the parcels, which total 9.82 acres, following negotiations with Ron McDonald.

Under the resolution approved by the supervisors, the price per acre for the parcels was set at $3,130.75 for a total cost of $30,744.

Supervisor Randy Griffin read a note from Max Totemeier stating he felt any county property that was not being used should be sold and returned to the tax rolls.

According to discussions during the hearing and at earlier meetings, McDonald is planning to hold a land auction for the McDonald, Ltd. property, but the actual auction date could not be set until the county land negotiations and action was finalized.

That final action to sign the transfer documents will be delayed a few more days until supervisor chair Brad Quigley, who also serves on the conservation board, returns from a trip. Quigley attended the supervisors meeting on Tuesday through Zoom.

In a final public hearing action, the board set a Sept. 27 public hearing to consider the sale of another undeveloped section of the trail corridor to Black’s Bluff, Inc.

The board also met with veterans affairs service officer Adam Caudle for his monthly department update.

He reported the department work load was steady, with 147 contacts since the last briefing.

He also reported Muscatine County Veterans Affairs Service Officer Eric Sanders was nearing completion of his certification. Caudle has been assisting the neighboring office while Sanders went through his certification process.

Caudle also reported a Veterans Appreciation Meal had been tentatively set for Sunday, Oct. 23, at the Briggs Civic Center in Wapello. He said notices would be published asking participants to make reservations so he could determine the number of meals needed.

County engineer Adam Shutt also provided his weekly report to the supervisors. He notified the board that work on the Louisa County G44X bridge was nearly complete and the structure could be open by Wednesday afternoon.

The board also accepted a $114,759 bid from Columbus Construction for sidewalk and other concrete work at the courthouse and county annex sites.

In final action, the board:

• Approved a Class C Liquor License for LD’s Bar & Grill;

• Approved a delayed Sept. 10 fireworks permit for Ladonna Hartsock.