TIF policy to come to council Dec. 15

MUSCATINE – Few comments were made regarding proposed changes to the city’s Tax Increment Finance (TIF) policy during the December in-depth Muscatine City Council meeting Thursday except that the council member supported the city moving ahead with the planning.

During the meeting, city administrator Carol Webb and finance director Nancy Lueck gave a presentation about the need to clarify how and when the city would use TIF to incentivize development within the city. In the past, the city has used TIF districts to promote projects in certain areas. Webb commented the policy would really just document what the city is already doing. The city has used TIF districts since the 1970s.

“We want to document what we are trying to achieve with this program,” Webb said. “We want to establish some structure and objectivity so that developers may not feel we are playing favoritism or only supporting certain developers – it gives a framework for that. It gives staff a framework for what types of incentives we provide – what kinds of projects and what are council’s goals. Then finally a policy like this just makes sue we are making good decisions.”

She also said the policy would ensure that TIF funding was going to further city goals.

In a TIF district, new property taxes generated by improvements are multiplied by the year’s TIF tax rate to determine an amount of TIF funding available to a project. Rather than go to state taxes, TIF funding is returned to the city to use for economic development, such as tax refunds for projects. Property valuations are determined by the Muscatine County Assessor. The city mostly uses TIF rebates as outlined in the development agreement with the developers.

A new policy would require the applicant for TIF funding to show the scale, scope or timing of the project would not happen without TIF funding. Projects must also meet city goals and align with the comprehensive plan. The amount and structure of granted TIF funding would be dependent on the extent a project addresses community needs.

After the council expressed interest in the policy, Webb commented that she believes it will be ready for the council to consider during its Dec. 15 meeting.