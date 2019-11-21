MUSCATINE — The holidays are the season of comfort and joy. But without proper safety, they can also be a season of danger and loss from fire and carbon monoxide buildup.
So this winter, Muscatine Assistant Fire Chief Mike Hartman offers a few tips to stay safe.
During colder months, people seal up their homes to keep the warmth in. But this can increase the chances of carbon monoxide buildup. Heavy snow and ice buildup can also block roof vents for a home’s furnace and water heater, which could force carbon monoxide back into the house.
“The tricky thing about carbon monoxide is that it’s odorless, it’s colorless, you really can’t tell that its there,” Hartman said. “And that’s why carbon monoxide detectors are so critical for people to use.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control, more than 400 people die annually in the United States from unintentional carbon monoxide poisoning. Poisoning symptoms can include headaches and flu-like symptoms.
The fire department gets about six calls a year about carbon monoxide, Hartman said.
“Definitively, you’ve got to have the detector,” Hartman said.
It’s recommended that you change the batteries in both carbon monoxide and fire detectors twice a year, usually around Daylight Savings time. Detectors that are more than 10 years old should be completely replaced since the sensors in them become less functional over time. Chief Hartman suggested writing dates on detectors or batteries whenever they’re changed to make sure they’re never out of date.
“So many times, people don’t realize just how quickly time flies,” he said. But even after taking these precautions, Hartman encourages residents to always take warning whenever a detector goes off, and not just automatically assume it’s just a faulty battery and nothing is actually wrong.
Of course, carbon monoxide isn’t the only home safety concern this time of year. Chief Hartman also recommended a complete safety check of your home before winter truly sets in. This includes inspecting furnaces, water heaters, any other gas or coal-burning appliances, fireplaces and wood stoves each year before use. Homeowners should also use caution when disposing of ashes from previous fireplace fires.
“Quite honestly, you’re best off having a professional come in,” said Hartman, “They’ll take a look at it, and they’ll be able to identify some of the issues that you as a homeowner probably don’t have the expertise on.”
Some of the more common reports with heating systems have been cracked heat exchangers. “Most people, if they take a look at their furnace, they won’t even know where the heat exchanger is. I really think it’s for the best to get a professional in. They’ll not only know what common things to look at, but they’ll make sure the exhaust is clear and clean and all of that as well.”
With the holidays coming up, remember that turkey fryers should never be used inside, in the house or in a garage. With grease fires, the safest option, if a fire extinguisher is unavailable, is to smother the fire with a lid, since a grease fire would most likely only spread with water.
“One of our most common cooking fire issues is somebody starts to heat up grease or oil on the stove, they leave and then they forget to pay attention to it,” said Hartman. “The thing about cooking oils is that they don’t need an open flame to catch on fire. You can actually heat up oils above their auto-ignition temperature and you don’t need an open flame.” Portable flameless chemical heaters and gas ovens should never be used to heat your home either.
Extension cords are also a hazard during this time of year. One of the biggest concerns with space heaters is residents using extension cords with them rather than directly plugging them into the wall. “With space heaters, it can take a lot of electricity to get it to work correctly, so it really needs to be plugged directly into the wall.” If the size of an extension cord is incorrect, too much electricity going through it will eventually start to fray and damage it, causing the cord to heat up more easily. “Extension cords have a use, but we’ve had a lot of fires over the years caused by the cheap ones.”
Hanging multiple strings of lights on your Christmas tree and disregarding manufacturing warnings when it comes to Christmas lights can also be dangerous. “A lot of people like to put every single string of lights on one cord and it’s just going to be pulling too much power.”
Some other general tips for wintertime fire safety are to never use a generator inside a home, basement or garage or less than 20 feet away from any window, door or vent. Even if windows and doors are open, fatal levels of carbon monoxide can still fill a home. When warming up your car, you should never run a car in a garage that is attached to a house. Even with the garage door open, carbon monoxide can still penetrate into the home. When running a car in a detached garage, always open the door to let fresh air in.
Candles should be used with caution as well, never being placed near anything flammable. Residents should also remember to always put out candles if they are going out or going to sleep, even if they believe the candle is safe or far enough away from anything flammable. “We’ve had several fires over the years where people put candles where they thought they were safe, and maybe it was closer to something flammable than what they thought or someone or something will knock the candle over.”
No matter where the placement of the candle, it’s always best to keep an eye on it while putting it out yourself instead of assuming it’ll go out on its own is always the safer option.
“Any time of year is a horrible time to have a fire, but this time of year just compounds that. The holidays are supposed to be a really happy time filled with good memories, so we need to be a little extra safe,” Hartman said. “Because we don’t want to have to go outside and have to watch somebody put our Thanksgiving dinner or our Christmas tree out. I think during the holiday season, we just need to be a little more safe than usual.”
