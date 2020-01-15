MUSCATINE - Eastern Iowa is filled with women that impact the visual arts community, and Muscatine residents will soon have the chance to hear about their lives, learn about experiences and inspirations, and even get the chance to ask them some questions.
The Muscatine Art Center is presenting three different exhibitions that are focused on women artists around Eastern Iowa. These events are in accordance with the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment, which gave women the right to vote, and are meant to help celebrate the occasion as well as reflect on how far women have come since then.
On Jan 19 from 1:30-3 p.m., there will be an open reception for Tara Moorman, who will also be presenting her “Letters to my Ancestors” painting series. These paintings are meant to celebrate Moorman’s maternal grandmother’s lineage, as inspired by a century’s worth of family photos. Residents will also have the chance to meet with Moorman.
Jan 19 will also bring “The Feminist To-Do List” a collection by fiber artist Susan Lenz that will be featured in the Stanley Gallery linkage at the Center. Lenz’s collection of 42 altered, vintage quilt blocks are hand stitched and adorned with “call-to-action phrases”, inspired by the early suffragists. Lenz used a decades-old medium to help represent the years of struggle before the 19th amendment as well as present day gender equality issues.
Then on Feb. 9 and Mar. 26, the Muscatine Art Center will be hosting their “Hard Won, Not Done: Eastern Iowa Women Artists International” panels. The first panel on Feb. 9 will be from 1:30 to 3 p.m. and will feature artists Miriam Alarcon Avila, Cecile Houel, Nancy Purington, and Kristin Quinn.
On March 26 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., the second panel will feature artists Jean Berry, Rose Frantzen, Monica Leo, Elizabeth Shriver and Jo Myers-Walker. Questions for the artists from guests are highly encouraged, and there will also be a reception for all panel artists on Apr. 5 from 1:30 to 3 p.m..
“We wanted the Muscatine Art Center to be a gathering place for discussing and considering how far women have come in the last 100 years and what challenges women continue to face,” said Melanie Alexander, Director of the Muscatine Art Center, “Along the way, our staff has been able to form stronger relationships with women artists living and working in Eastern Iowa.”
In addition to these panels, the Art Center is also hosting an exhibition from Jan 18 through Apr 20 that also focuses on making women’s voices heard and their artistic visions seen. 24 women artists will be featured in this exhibition, with the pieces selected representing a wide range of mediums, backgrounds, generations, ethnicities, races and experiences.
