To thank local health care workers, McDonald's now offers free 'Thank You' meals

MUSCATINE — Through May 5, Muscatine McDonald’s will be offering first responders and health care workers a free “Thank You Meal” for their service, only needing to show a work badge at the counter or drive-thru.

“Muscatine McDonald’s has graciously agreed to be part of this program, and we are very thankful for that,” said Muscatine Mayor Diana Broderson.

This promotion can be found at the other 22 O’Brien Family-owned McDonald’s locations in Iowa. In a press release, Michelle Shalla, marketing director said, "We at O’Brien Family McDonald’s are inspired each day by everyone in our community that is working hard to keep everyone safe and healthy. We have been working tirelessly over the last month to continue to keep our restaurants open to serve our customers while also giving outside the Golden Arches to deserving groups in our communities.”

“(Muscatine McDonald’s) is very much wanting to support, recognize and thank our first responders as well as our health care providers,” Broderson said. “This is just a way that they can help give back for all the things that these very essential workers are providing in our community.”