Tractorcade comes to Muscatine County

WEST LIBERTY — For three days the 2022 WMT Great Eastern Iowa Tractorcade will bring hundreds of tractors from all across the country to Muscatine County where drivers will tour nearby areas.

Matt Kenney, event manager of Tractorcade said the gathering, which is marking its 23rd year, began from the agricultural department at the eastern Iowa agricultural radio station WMT. The event moves to a different location every year.

“We had never been to the fairgrounds in West Liberty before,” Kenney said.

The event, which usually involves over 400 tractors with drivers and their families from all over the country, will be at the Muscatine County Fairgrounds. During the day the tractors will leave the fairgrounds to visit various area locations and return to the fairgrounds in the evening.

Check in at the fairground is Sunday between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tractors will be staged similar to a tractor show as they arrive. Lunch and dinner will be served and the Riverbottom Ramblers will perform between 1 and 4 p.m.

“It’s free to come and look at the tractors,” Kenney said. “These guys love to show off their old iron.”

The Tractorcade will leave the fairground between 6:45 and 11 a.m. Monday. The tractors will make a pit stop at the Lone Tree American Legion hall and continue to Conesville for lunch at the Louisa County Fairgrounds. An afternoon pit stop will be made at the Ardon Creek Winery and the line of tractors will pass through Cranston on the way back to the fairgrounds.

The tractors will travel to Winton, Tuesday, with a stop at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. The tractors will pass through Durant and Sunbury before having lunch at Bennett Elementary. Their route includes driving through Tipton for a pit stop at Cove Equipment then Moscow and Atalyssa before returning to the fairgrounds.

On Wednesday, the Tractorcade will depart the fairground around 7 a.m. and pass through Downey, West branch and Cedar Bluff before a pit stop at Buchanan House Winery. The group will return to the fairgrounds for lunch before the event adjourns.

“We’ll get people just pull up a chair in their front yard as the tractors parade by,” Kenney said. “The tractors are only going 10 to 15 mph so it’s like a parade. Some people will pull their old iron out of a storage shed and park them along the route. We have had people buy, sell, and trade tractors as a result of this and that. It’s a fun time.”

The events on the fairgrounds are open to the public.

