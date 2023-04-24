Friends of the Fairport Fish hatchery officially opened 3 miles of educational trails on Earth Day, Saturday, with about 18 interpretive signs detailing the history of the hatchery. The hatchery was established in 1908 because of the massive pearl button industry in the area. The trail was developed as a start to a project to restore the hatchery as well as bring awareness to water conservation and quality. Within the year the hatchery will be given historic status and a pavilion with outdoor classrooms will be built.
Trail system opens for Earth Day
