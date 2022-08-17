Trailer fire Tuesday does $20,000 damage, displaces family

MUSCATINE – On Tuesday four new Muscatine firefighters who are currently in training got their first chance to respond to a fire while doing their academy training at Station 2.

During the training session, the Muscatine Fire Department was called to respond to a fire in a mobile home bedroom at 57 Cyril Avenue. One occupant of the residence was treated at the scene and released. Two cats inside the trailer succumbed to the fire. No injuries were reported to the responders.

The Muscatine Joint Communications Center (MUSCOM) received a 911 call at about 11:15 a.m. Tuesday of a single family mobile home on fire. On arrival, fire crews found smoke and fire coming from the rear window and immediately initiated an attack on the fire. They were able to knock down the main body of the fire within minutes and continued to overhaul the remainder of the residence to ensure the fire was completely out.

A press release reported there was fire damage to the bedroom of the trailer and smoke damage throughout the remainder of the residence. The on-scene investigation determined the initial cause was an accidental fire that started in the bedroom. The smoke detectors did not activate in the mobile home.

Direct fire and smoke loss estimate is about $20,000, with about $10,000to the structure and $10,000 to the contents. The American Red Cross was called to assist the residents including three adults and two small children who were displaced due to the fire.

The Muscatine Fire Department was assisted by the Muscatine Police Department. About 17 firefighters responded to the fire.