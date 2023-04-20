A grand opening for the Interpretive Trail system at the Fairport Fish Hatchery is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in conjunction with Earth Day. Events will begin with a dedication and grand-opening ceremony at 10 a.m., followed by Earth Day activities and displays. A food truck emporium will also be on site. Events will happen rain or shine.
Trails open to the public Saturday
