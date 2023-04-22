On Friday, the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new series of trails at the Fairport Fish Hatchery. The public is invited to attend a ceremony for the new trails on Earth Day, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the hatchery.
Trails set for Earth Day
